Cutter Gauthier stays red-hot as Ducks fend off Oilers' rally

Nov 5, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal scored by forward Cutter Gauthier (61) during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each scored twice and added an assist to lead the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Cutter Gauthier scored his ninth goal in the past four games, including his seventh on the power play, and added an assist for Anaheim, which has won three straight games for the first time this season.

Leo Carlsson contributed two assists, and Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves in his third consecutive start for the Ducks since taking over the No. 1 goaltending duties.

Connor McDavid had a short-handed goal and three assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 17 games (10 goals, 34 assists). Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists, and Matt Tomkins made 16 saves for the Oilers, who entered the game on a five-game point streak (3-0-2).

Gauthier opened the scoring on the power play at 9:26 of the first period, taking a pass in the left circle, moving toward the net and sliding a shot between Tomkins' pads.

Gauthier became the first player in Ducks history to score nine goals in a four-game span.

The Oilers went on their third power play of the first period, and Bouchard scored eight seconds into the advantage with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 19 seconds remaining.

McDavid was credited with a short-handed goal when his rebound went off Anaheim defenseman Tristan Luneau's stick and into the net, giving Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 2:34 of the second period.

Mintyukov tied the game at 2-2 at 3:37 of the second when his shot from the left circle deflected off an Edmonton defender and into the net. He then followed a loose puck to the crease and scored again at 6:15 to put Anaheim ahead 3-2.

Sennecke scored off a backhand feed from Luneau to extend the lead to 4-2 with 38 seconds remaining in the second period.

Sennecke scored again on the power play at 1:42 of the third to make it 5-2.

The Ducks are 12-for-19 on the power play over their past four games.

Kasperi Kapanen scored on a rebound during a power play to cut the deficit to 5-3 at 16:24, and Draisaitl scored with Tomkins pulled for an extra attacker to make it 5-4 with 45 seconds remaining.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Lightning stay unbeaten at home, take down reeling Blackhawks

Strong first period steers rising Bruins past slumping Penguins

Cutter Gauthier stays red-hot as Ducks fend off Oilers' rally