No. 7 Texas blasts Gardner-Webb with balanced attack

Nov 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) moves the ball against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs center Sam Nosakhare (32) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

No. 7 Texas overwhelmed its second consecutive nonconference opponent as it cruised to a 98-50 victory over Gardner-Webb on Thursday night in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (2-0), who defeated Chicago State 109-59 in the season opener on Monday, had seven players score in double figures against the Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2). Matas Vokietaitis led the group with 16 points. He also had seven rebounds. Isaiah Johnson added 15 points, Joe Sterling and Marcus Spears Jr. each finished with 13 points, Austin Goosby had 11, and David Punch and Elyjah Freeman contributed 10 points apiece.

Texas shot 61.3% from the field in a dominant first half that included a 28-6 advantage in the paint and an 18-2 edge in fastbreak points. The highlight of the half came with 6:41 remaining when Freeman intercepted a pass and then threw down a one-handed windmill dunk for a 33-18 lead.

The Longhorns closed the first half on a 21-0 run to go up 54-20 at intermission. The stretch included 3-pointers by Sterling and Johnson and four points from Vokietaitis.

Texas extended the run to 26-0 in the opening minutes of the second half. Vokietaitis hit a layup and then converted a three-point play. A Goosby fastbreak dunk gave the Longhorns a 74-24 lead with 10:54 left. Coleman Elkins scored the Longhorns' final points, also on a dunk, with 37 seconds left.

Texas shot 60.7% from the field for the game and collected 54 points in the paint. The inside advantage was also evident on the glass, with Texas winning the rebounding battle 37-23.

Gardner-Webb shot 33.3% from the field and 5-for-23 from deep (21.7 percent). The Runnin' Bulldogs also committed 23 turnovers. Jamias Ferere and Mikhail Pocknett led them with 12 points each.

Texas returns to action Monday when it hosts Grambling State. Gardner-Webb will play its home opener Wednesday against Erskine.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 1 Florida opens home slate with blowout of Jacksonville

No. 6 Michigan State rolls past Toledo, faces No. 2 Duke next

Jackson McAndrew sinks five treys as Creighton crushes Le Moyne