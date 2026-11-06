Oziyah Sellers hits for 21 points as SMU dominates VMI

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs head coach Andy Enfield reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Oziyah Sellers racked up 21 points while going 5-for-7 from 3-point range to help SMU overwhelm VMI 95-70 on Thursday in Dallas.

The Mustangs (2-0) led by 19 points at halftime despite committing 13 turnovers over the first 20 minutes of play. SMU built its advantage to 24 points early in the second half before a small VMI surge reduced the margin to 64-46 with 11:04 to play.

That was as close as the Keydets would get as SMU's depth and quickness thwarted any chance of a comeback.

Jacob Patrick poured in 15 points in just 12 minutes of court time while hitting all five of his 3-point attempts to help the Mustangs pour it on through the final stretch.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. added 14 points for SMU, with Jakub Szumert scoring 12 and Jaden Toombs hitting for 10. The Mustangs made 53.2% of their field-goal attempts and hit 14 of 29 (48.3%) from 3-point range.

TJ Johnson led the Keydets (1-1) with 19 points. Rickey Bradley Jr. added 13 and AJ Clark scored 11 for VMI, which shot just 28.6% from the floor and 23.8% (5-for-21) from 3-point range.

The Mustangs struggled to take care of the basketball early in the game but still did enough to build an 18-7 lead when Sellers canned a 3-pointer with 14:08 left in the first half. VMI answered, drawing to within four points thanks to a 12-5 run capped by Paulius Narvilas' two free throws with 8:13 to play in the half.

SMU swung back, reeling off the ensuing 13 points with Johan Munch hitting two baskets and David Terrell Jr. adding a bucket and a free throw in a stretch that stoked the Mustangs' advantage to 36-19. A 3-pointer by Toombs with 1:09 remaining pushed SMU's lead to 47-28 entering the break.

Sellers had 14 points that included a 4-for-4 showing from beyond the arc to lead all scorers before halftime. SMU outshot the Keydets 58.1% to 19.4% in the half.

Johnson paced the Keydets with 11 points as VMI stayed within distant reach by outscoring the Mustangs 14-2 at the foul line.

Rowan Brumbaugh's three-point play with 16:28 left in the second half increased the Mustangs' lead to 58-34.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 1 Florida opens home slate with blowout of Jacksonville

No. 6 Michigan State rolls past Toledo, faces No. 2 Duke next

Jackson McAndrew sinks five treys as Creighton crushes Le Moyne