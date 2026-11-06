Zach Werenski ties it late, Blue Jackets beat Stars in shootout

Nov 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets recorded the only two goals of a shootout for a 2-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Columbus trailed until Zach Werenski's equalizer 16:46 into the third period. The goaltending duel between Talbot and Casey DeSmith continued through overtime and into the shootout, where Talbot stopped the only on-target Stars shot.

Valeri Nichushkin and Kent Johnson each scored in the shootout, improving Columbus' record to 5-0 in games decided beyond regulation time this season.

The Jackets have won their last two games and are 4-2-0 in their last six outings. Thursday's victory avenged the Blue Jackets' previous game with the Stars, a 3-1 loss in Dallas last Saturday.

Talbot stopped 27 of 28 shots to earn his fifth win in eight games this season. Talbot's highlight stop was a spectacular glove save to rob Esa Lindell 9:14 into the second period.

The Stars are 2-2-1 in their last five games and have a solid 9-5-2 overall record.

Mikko Rantanen scored the Stars' lone goal Thursday. DeSmith stopped 29 of 30 shots in regulation and in overtime.

Rantanen's team-leading ninth goal finally broke the deadlock 6:27 into the third period. Ivan Provorov's clearing attempt deflected off the net and into the slot, where Wyatt Johnston was waiting. Talbot made a good save to deny Johnston's shot, but Rantanen was in position to convert the rebound.

Werenski hadn't scored in the Jackets' first 13 games, and the star defenseman had another near-miss early in the first period, ringing a shot off the post.

With less than four minutes remaining, Werenski finally broke through at a critical moment for the Blue Jackets. He took a pass from Johnson in the circle and buried a backhand for the equalizer.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Golden Knights edge Red Wings on Trevor Connelly's late goal

Devils blow three-goal lead, hang on for OT win over Blues

Cole Caufield scores OT winner as Canadiens edge Mammoth