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Basketball

Jackson McAndrew sinks five treys as Creighton crushes Le Moyne

By Field Level Media,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aTw5_1GoZSdkk00
Feb 25, 2026; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays assistant coach Alan Huss watches the team warm up before the game against the DePaul Blue Demons at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jackson McAndrew scored 19 points to lift Creighton to a convincing 83-55 victory over Le Moyne on Thursday in Omaha, Neb.

McAndrew sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, to help the Bluejays improve to 2-0 under new head coach Alan Huss.

Creighton scored the game's first 13 points and didn't look back, ultimately taking a 54-17 lead into intermission.

Wes Enis followed up his 25-point performance in the Bluejays' 76-61 win over Kansas City on Monday by scoring 16 points versus the Dolphins. The South Florida transfer made just 6 of 19 shots from the floor on Thursday, however, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Oswin Erhunmwunse scored 10 points and BJ Davis added nine to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Bluejays held a decided edge on the interior, dominating on points in the paint (36-20) and rebounds (52-32).

Khalil Williams scored 10 points and Ty Francis and Trevor Roe each added nine for the Dolphins (0-2), who committed 19 turnovers en route to losing their second straight game in the Cornhusker State. Le Moyne dropped a 106-64 decision to Nebraska on Monday.

Creighton bolted out of the blocks, with Enis scoring five points to highlight his team's 13-0 run. Roe and Francis countered with 3-pointers for Le Moyne.

McAndrew made four 3-pointers and a layup during a personal 14-point stretch to extend the Bluejays' lead to 38-9.

Erhunmwunse added a pair of buckets on the interior before Roe drained a pair of 3-pointers. That late surge lit a fire under Huss, who called a timeout and laid into his charges.

Le Moyne scored 23 of the first 33 points of the second half to chip into its deficit, highlighted by a 12-0 run. Leandro Gysel converted a three-point play to ignite the latter sequence and capped it with a pair of free throws.

Creighton's Austin Swartz stopped the momentum with a pair of free throws for his first points of the night. That began an 11-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer and a layup from Enis to effectively seal the win.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 1 Florida opens home slate with blowout of Jacksonville

Pitt gets big night from Baye Ndongo, comes back to top Buffalo

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State cruise past Northwestern State

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