undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Cole Caufield scores OT winner as Canadiens edge Mammoth
By Field Level Media,8 days ago
Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Thursday.
Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists after missing the last six games with a hand injury for the Canadiens, who rebounded from a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
Montreal's Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist, Arber Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom also scored, and Jakub Dobes made 16 saves. The Canadiens are on a nine-game point streak (7-0-2).
Logan Cooley recorded his second hat trick in a week and added an assist while Nick Schmaltz finished with a goal and two assists for Utah, which has lost two of its past three games (1-1-1). Sebastian Cossa made 30 saves.
Cooley opened the scoring at 1:42 of the first period, taking a pass from Nate Schmidt and beating Dobes on a breakaway with a backhand.
Cooley doubled the advantage on Utah's first power play at 9:24, converting a pass from Schmaltz with a snap shot.
Suzuki cut into Utah's lead with a snap shot at 15:25 to make it 2-1.
Xhekaj tied it 2-2 at 17:10 with a slap shot through traffic.
Cooley put Utah ahead 3-2 at 11:05 of the second period when Schmaltz set him up for another snap shot on the power play.
Dach tied it 3-3 at 1:09 of the third period on a snap shot close to the blue paint.
Schmaltz put the Mammoth ahead 4-3 at 7:14 when Cooley set him up on the power play.
Engstrom pulled Montreal even at 4-4 with 5:06 remaining in regulation, converting a setup from Jake Evans for his first goal of the season.
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
Steven Stamkos' OT power-play goal carries Predators past Avalanche
Zach Werenski ties it late, Blue Jackets beat Stars in shootout