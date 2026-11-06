Cole Caufield scores OT winner as Canadiens edge Mammoth

Nov 5, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (77) plays the puck and Utah Mammoth forward Kevin Stenlund (82) defends during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists after missing the last six games with a hand injury for the Canadiens, who rebounded from a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Montreal's Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist, Arber Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom also scored, and Jakub Dobes made 16 saves. The Canadiens are on a nine-game point streak (7-0-2).

Logan Cooley recorded his second hat trick in a week and added an assist while Nick Schmaltz finished with a goal and two assists for Utah, which has lost two of its past three games (1-1-1). Sebastian Cossa made 30 saves.

Cooley opened the scoring at 1:42 of the first period, taking a pass from Nate Schmidt and beating Dobes on a breakaway with a backhand.

Cooley doubled the advantage on Utah's first power play at 9:24, converting a pass from Schmaltz with a snap shot.

Suzuki cut into Utah's lead with a snap shot at 15:25 to make it 2-1.

Xhekaj tied it 2-2 at 17:10 with a slap shot through traffic.

Cooley put Utah ahead 3-2 at 11:05 of the second period when Schmaltz set him up for another snap shot on the power play.

Dach tied it 3-3 at 1:09 of the third period on a snap shot close to the blue paint.

Schmaltz put the Mammoth ahead 4-3 at 7:14 when Cooley set him up on the power play.

Engstrom pulled Montreal even at 4-4 with 5:06 remaining in regulation, converting a setup from Jake Evans for his first goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Steven Stamkos' OT power-play goal carries Predators past Avalanche

Zach Werenski ties it late, Blue Jackets beat Stars in shootout

Cutter Gauthier stays red-hot as Ducks top Oilers