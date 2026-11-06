Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State cruise past Northwestern State

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts during the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game against Florida at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Josh Hubbard scored 15 points on Thursday to help Mississippi State breeze past Northwestern State for an 82-44 victory in Starkville, Miss.

King Grace added 12 points and Kimani Hamilton scored 10 for the Bulldogs (2-0), who held the Demons to 17 second-half points. Mississippi State outrebounded Northwestern State 50-34 while owning a 25-9 advantage on second-chance points.

Thomas Bassong chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs.

Kai Simpson's 13 points led Northwestern State (0-2), and Dionjahe Thomas followed with seven. The Demons made just 14 of their 47 field-goal attempts (29.8%) and shot 26.7% (4-for-15) from beyond the arc and 48% (12-for-25) from the free-throw line.

After holding a 22-point halftime lead, Mississippi State scored the first seven points of the second half -- including Hamilton's three-point play -- to take a 56-27 edge.

Hubbard's layup and Kendyl Sanders' 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their first 30-point lead with 9:12 remaining.

Isaiah Vick's layup cut the Demons' deficit to 71-43 with 5:24 remaining before Hubbard scored five straight points and Grace dunked as part of an 11-0 run that punctuated a dominating win.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Grace's 3-pointer as the Demons missed their first eight shots.

Arne Osojnik made the visitors' first 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 12-5.

Willie Burnett III scored the first four of a 6-0 Bulldogs spurt that gave the hosts a 25-11 edge midway through the opening half.

Hubbard sank a trey to make it 29-15 with 6:34 remaining before halftime. The Bulldogs took a 39-17 advantage on back-to-back 3-pointers from Sanders and Hubbard.

Tee Bartlett closed the first half with a three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 49-27 advantage at the break.

--Field Level Media

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