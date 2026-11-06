Rangers score twice late to take down rival Flyers

Nov 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) attempts a shot against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Pavel Dorofeyev scored a tying power-play goal with 6:08 remaining in the third period and Tye Kartye got the tiebreaking goal 89 seconds later as the host New York Rangers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

The Rangers improved to 8-2-0 at home this season and won for the first time in seven games when trailing after the second period.

Gabe Perreault also scored 4:39 into the first period as the Rangers beat the Flyers for the 12th time in the past 16 meetings (12-3-1).

Adam Fox set up both third-period goals and New York rookie goalie Dylan Garand made 23 saves in his 12th straight appearance.

Simon Benoit and Noel Acciari scored 1:59 apart during the second period but the Flyers dropped to 1-6-1 on the road this season and fell to 4-4-1 since their season-opening nine-game losing streak.

Philadelphia goalie Joseph Woll made 25 saves.

After being outplayed in the second period, the Rangers tied it during a slashing penalty on Denver Barkey.

Fox dumped the puck into the offensive zone and Gabe Perreault passed to Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad sent the puck back to Fox at the right point, got a quick return feed and whipped a pass between his legs while being pressured by Benoit along the right boards.

Dorofeyev finished off his second power-play goal by sending a shot from the right faceoff circle over Woll's glove before Tyson Foerster could defend.

Fox helped the Rangers get the lead by making a long outlet pass from the defensive zone to Kartye. Kartye netted his third career game-winning goal by sending a shot past Woll's glove from the left circle.

Philadelphia forged a 1-1 tie when Benoit scored for the first time since March 10, 2025, for Toronto by stepping into a slap shot at the left point that sailed by Garand, who was screened by Noah Cates. The Flyers took the lead with 7:51 left when Barkey's shot towards the back post near the crease banked off Acciari's stick blade and past Garand.

The Rangers opened the scoring when Marcus Pettersson passed from the left point to J.T. Miller in the middle of the slot. Miller was originally credited with his goal but Perreault got the goal when replay showed the puck caromed off the lower part of his jersey and past Woll.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Hurricanes recover from two blown leads to defeat Islanders

Steven Stamkos' OT power-play goal carries Predators past Avalanche

Cole Caufield scores OT winner as Canadiens edge Mammoth