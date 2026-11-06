LaMelo Ball, Jonathan Kuminga keep Wolves on track as they face Pelicans

Nov 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) eyes a loose ball against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga have proven to be the perfect antidote for the Minnesota Timberwolves following an injury to four-time All-Star Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves set out to build on an impressive road victory when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in an NBA Cup West Group B matchup.

Minnesota arrives after defeating the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday, while New Orleans is riding a four-game winning streak after rallying for a 120-113 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves have continued to find ways to win despite playing without Edwards, who is expected to miss at least two months following arthroscopic knee surgery.

Minnesota also remains without Terrence Shannon Jr., who has missed two consecutive games with a bruised hip, and Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from a right Achilles injury.

The Timberwolves haven't missed a step thanks largely to the additions of Ball and Kuminga. Ball was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team trade in July, while Kuminga signed as a free agent.

Ball and Ayo Dosunmu led the way against Houston, combining for 41 points and 12 assists. Dosunmu scored 21 points and Ball added 20, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch has been particularly impressed with Ball's ability to assume additional responsibility in Edwards' absence.

"With (Edwards) out, we need him to be more aggressive in all the ways. Obviously playmaking but also for himself to score, and he's done that," Finch said. "He's just so talented, you put the ball in his hands down the stretch and he just made the right play after the right play after the right play."

Kuminga has also emerged as a valuable contributor, shooting 46.3% from 3-point range through nine games. Kuminga contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win over Houston, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch.

"He just continues to play the perfect role," Finch said. "Just making timely shots. He's really letting things come to him. He's just kind of doing everything that we need to do, and a lot of it in a timely manner."

New Orleans, meanwhile, has bounced back after opening the season with four straight losses, including notching consecutive overtime victories against the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah.

Zion Williamson scored 23 points against the Jazz on Wednesday, while Saddiq Bey added 22, including eight in overtime. Dejounte Murray scored 20 points following a three-game absence.

The Pelicans overcame a 13-point second-half deficit against Utah before closing regulation with a rally to force overtime.

"It wasn't a pretty game early," New Orleans coach Jamahl Mosley said. "But we talk about representing this city. It ain't always going be pretty, but we're going to find a way to get it done with resilience and grit."

New Orleans has received significant production from its reserves. Bey is averaging 16.4 points off the bench, while Derik Queen scored 20 points in 27 minutes on Wednesday.

"People might think I'm biased, but we've got to be up there for the deepest team in the league," Bey said. "I think every guy on our roster can be a major contributor any night. It just helps through the long 82 games."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Bucks try to steady season in NBA Cup clash with Raptors

Mavericks welcome slumping Jazz to continue NBA Cup group play

SGA ready to put short-handed Thunder on his back again vs. Grizzlies