Women's college basketball: No. 9 LSU logs historic 109-point win

Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Womens basketball take on the SLU Lions. November 2, 2026.

Spurred by a 40-0 wipeout in the second quarter, No. 9 LSU produced a historic beatdown of Texas Southern on Thursday, prevailing 131-22 in Baton Rouge, La.

The 109-point margin of victory was the highest ever in a game featuring two Division I teams. LSU also allowed fewer points than it ever had in a game under sixth-year coach Kim Mulkey.

After pitching a shutout in the second quarter, LSU scored the first 10 points of the third quarter.

Anna Minaeva put up 21 points as LSU broke the program record for largest winning margin, a mark that stood for just three days.

LSU (2-0) opened the season with a 129-35 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday, with that 94-point gap topping the mark of 89 points set twice previously.

Mikaylah Williams tallied 20 points on Thursday for LSU, which had seven players score in double figures. Jayla Cornelius managed six points for Texas Southern (0-2), which shot 14.5% from the floor.

No. 5 Michigan 77, No. 2 UConn 66

Te'Yala Delfosse sank consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 fourth-quarter run that put the Wolverines in front for good, and she finished with 22 points as in a victory over the Huskies in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After the Huskies (1-1) scored the first four points of the final period to grab a 57-55 lead, Kendall Dudley scored a fastbreak layup before Delfosse twice connected from long range to give Michigan (1-0) a 63-57 edge with 6:49 to play.

UConn's Sarah Strong responded with a layup, but Michigan's Olivia Olson then sank a 3-pointer and a layup to give the Wolverines a nine-point advantage with 4:23 remaining. The Huskies never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Olson posted 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, and teammate Syla Swords scored 10 points. Delfosse grabbed a game-high nine boards.

Freshman Jovana Popovic put up a game-high 25 points for UConn. Strong logged 13 points and eight rebounds.

No. 10 Iowa 80, Eastern Illinois 39

McKenna Woliczko sank 9 of 12 shots en route to 22 points as the Hawkeyes downed the Panthers in Iowa City.

Ava Heiden added 15 points and eight rebounds while Dani Carnegie produced 12 points and seven boards for Iowa (2-0).

Ava Stoller scored 10 points as the lone player in double figures for Eastern Illinois (0-2). The Panthers committed 27 turnovers that led to 30 points.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Women's college basketball: No. 4 Duke pulls away from Green Bay

Women's college basketball: No. 9 LSU logs historic 109-point win

Women's college basketball: No. 8 Vandy, up 62 at half, blitzes Queens