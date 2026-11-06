Cincinnati pulls away from pesky Green Bay in second half

Nov 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Eric Mahaffey (20) drives to the basket against Green Bay Phoenix forward Isaiah Sutherland (24) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Myles Colvin scored 31 points and Amani Lyles added 14 as host Cincinnati defeated Green Bay 81-64 Thursday.

The Bearcats (2-0) went on a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the game away. MJ Collins Jr. nailed a 3-pointer with 8:11 left to end the run give the Bearcats a 67-46 lead. Cincinnati hit 5 of 6 shots on the run and forced five turnovers in a span of 2:30.

Collins and Eric Mahaffey both finished with 11 points, and Collins had a game-high six assists.

Green Bay (1-1) had 21 turnovers for the game and made just 7 of 22 3-point attempts.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Phoenix with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Isaiah Sutherland and Clarence Payia added 12 points apiece.

The Bearcats hit 28 of 58 shots from the floor -- including 15 of 26 in the second half -- and made 10 of 31 3-pointers.

The Bearcats led by eight at half thanks to 29 points from the combo of Colvin (18) and Mahaffey (11).

The Bearcats forced 10 turnovers to keep Green Bay's offense from scoring. The Phoenix only made 2 of their 10 shots from beyond the arc in the half.

With key players Jayden Hastings (shoulder) and Akai Fleming (unknown) out with injuries, the Bearcats had to rely on their depth.

Colvin came out firing, scoring 10 points in the first 5:25 to help Cincinnati hold a narrow lead.

Lovejoy converted a layup to give Green Bay a brief 20-19 lead. The Bearcats finally earned some breathing room when Colvin scored a four-point play with 5:33 left in the half to make it 29-22.

Mahaffey nailed a 3-pointer with 3:34 left and Colvin followed with a pair of free throws to make it 38-28 with 2:33 remaining.

Ahmere Carson converted a three-point play to get the Phoenix within seven with 1:45 left.

Despite trailing at the break, the Phoenix actually outshot the Bearcats from the field 45.8% to 40.6% and outrebounded Cincinnati 18-15.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Notre Dame uses hot shooting from 3 to roll past Mercyhurst

Seton Hall survives scare from scrappy Long Island

Penn State outlasts Chatanooga's late-game charge for second win