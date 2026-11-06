LeBron James, 76ers roll into Cleveland for NBA Cup clash vs. Cavs

Nov 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers have climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, winning five straight games to reach a league-best 8-1 record.

Next up for "The Chosen One" is a return to his original kingdom as the 76ers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in an NBA Cup Group B matchup.

Philadelphia is 1-0 in the in-season event, while suddenly injury-ravaged Cleveland opens its four-game group slate. Both clubs should be fresh following an off-day.

Akron native James is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists in his first season with the 76ers, whom he chose over the Cavaliers and Miami Heat as a free agent in late July. This is his 24th year in the league, 11 of which have been with Cleveland.

"We've got a good team," said James, the NBA's all-time leader with 43,550 points and 61,262 minutes played. "Guys vibe with one another. Guys like each other. Guys enjoy being around each other.

"It makes the game a lot easier when you enjoy being around people."

Philadelphia also bolstered its roster by acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in July, while former Cavaliers executive Mike Gansey took over as president of basketball operations. They joined franchise linchpins and All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are coming off a 112-106 road win over the Detroit Pistons, who handed them their lone loss of the season on Oct. 25. Brown scored 30 points, Embiid posted 26 points and 15 rebounds and James collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory.

"We're competitive as hell. You all see us playing hard defensively, playing together, that's who we are" said Maxey, who had 19 points vs. Detroit. "That's not fluff... All the ego stuff and the one ball stuff that we hear is going to be OK, because LeBron is here and he has made everybody willing passers."

James seriously considered a third stint with Cleveland during free agency before choosing Philadelphia, a decision that ended hopes of another reunion with the franchise where he won the 2016 NBA championship.

As a result, James' latest homecoming game is not an advance sellout for the first time in his 13 years as a visitor. Tickets remain available through the box office for $99, including all fees.

The Cavaliers also chose not to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their only NBA championship with him in the arena, instead scheduling the ceremony for Saturday against the New York Knicks.

On the court, Cleveland has stumbled to back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and likely will be without three key players. Starting center Jarrett Allen is the largest concern after he absorbed a knee-to-knee collision in the Cavs' 124-116 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Thunder guard Jared McCain ran into the outside of Allen's right knee in the first quarter. Allen immediately left the court with a trainer.

"Too early to determine (Allen's status)," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "I don't know yet. He'll get looked at and see what it looks like."

Starting small forward Peyton Watson (right hamstring tightness) and top frontcourt sub Jaylon Tyson (right ankle sprain) missed both ends of the Oklahoma City home-and-home set, while gritty guard Tyrese Proctor (ankle) was hurt in the road game.

"It was a pretty good twist, but hopefully it's not too bad," said Atkinson, who surprisingly started Proctor in Watson's place. "Tyrese has been really good defensively for us and has definitely taken advantage of his minutes so far."

Cleveland needs more from perennial All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 22.5 points, his fewest since his rookie season, and veteran James Harden, who is shooting a career-low 37.9% from the field. The two guards are earning a combined approximately $80.8 million this season.

Atkinson has downplayed Harden's lack of production, but he had words with the guard during an exchange while free throws were being taken in front of the Cavaliers bench.

"We didn't come out with the thrust we needed, got to get off to better starts and sustain it for a whole game," Harden said. "We're eight games in (and 4-4) and we have to start figuring it out soon."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Lakers send Bronny James to G League

Wizards seek revenge on Hawks in Trae Young's return to Atlanta

Depth paying dividends as Celtics open 4-game trip vs. Hornets