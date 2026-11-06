Depth paying dividends as Celtics open 4-game trip vs. Hornets

Nov 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have uncovered various good responses so far this season even when they haven't operated with a full roster.

They'll try to keep that going Friday night against the host Charlotte Hornets, who would like to see the benefits of a more complete roster.

The matchup is part of Group Play in the NBA Cup.

The Celtics upended the Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 on Wednesday night, bolstered by a 21-point halftime lead and holding on despite star Jayson Tatum missing a game for the first time this season. Paul George's 25 points and Derrick White's 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, paced the hosts.

"Obviously it changes a little bit because JT does a lot for us," White said. "But at the end of the day, we believe in our depth, we believe in every person in the locker room, and we just got to go out there and get a win."

Tatum's absence was listed because of needed rest, so that would indicate he would be available for the game in Charlotte. Devin Carter missed the game vs. Milwaukee because of illness, while reserve guard Payton Pritchard logged 18 minutes (with 10 points) after being listed as questionable earlier in the day because of a shoulder ailment.

George had his biggest point total since the season opener.

"We need the best version of him for us to be a great team, and I think you were able to see that (Wednesday)," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

George said it's important for the Celtics to show they can excel with or without Tatum.

"We want JT to get his rest in those situations, so we got to come together and collectively be big in those moments," George said.

The Hornets continued their slide when the host Brooklyn Nets avenged an earlier setback by winning 114-104 on Wednesday night, extending Charlotte's losing streak to five games.

"We beat ourselves, that never feels good," Hornets guard Sion James said. "We showed flashes of the way we're supposed to play, so for us it's about being more consistent."

Naz Reid's season-high 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting was a boost for Charlotte, but Brandon Miller shot 2-for-15 (1-for-10 on 3s) on his way to 10 points. Miller has had wide swings in terms of offensive production across the season's opening weeks.

"That's part of the game," Charlotte coach Charles Lee said, then referring to how he was encouraged that Miller remained locked in defensively. "That's part of who Brandon is as well. So not surprised that he wasn't going to let his offensive struggles dictate how he was going to respond and react."

The Hornets made 12 shots from 3-point range in Brooklyn, with five of those by Grayson Allen. Team-wide shooting woes continue to be evident despite what's described as good offensive sequences.

"We created some really good looks for each other," Lee said.

The Hornets had guard Kon Knueppel on the court for the first time this season, but he was done after six minutes because of a left leg ailment. His three points came on free throws. His availability will be in question for Friday night.

Boston is 1-2 in road games. The game in Charlotte is the start of a four-game road swing.

The Celtics are 20-4 vs. the Hornets in the last 24 regular-season matchups.

--Field Level Media

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