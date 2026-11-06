Ohio State needs to buckle down defensively when facing Youngstown St.

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) dunks against Brigham Young Cougars forward Bruce Branch III (3) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Youngstown State coach Ethan Faulkner is not afraid to test his team against the big boys, beginning on Friday at Ohio State in Columbus.

For the first time in program history, the Penguins (1-0) will play four games against teams from the Power 4 conferences, including Cincinnati, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Faulkner looks at the big picture of going against programs with more talent such as the Buckeyes (0-1).

"Obviously, there is a component of development for your team, right?" he said. "We're going to know right where we're at coming out of those games, what we need to work on. It puts our players in big-time college basketball atmospheres. For that experience all of our players love to go and play those games and try to compete against the best teams in the country, NCAA Tournament-caliber teams.

"And then the third piece to it is the financial piece, being able to raise some money for our program."

Like the Penguins, the Buckeyes are seeking answers about themselves after a 94-83 loss to No. 25 BYU on Monday in Salt Lake City. The biggest problem coach Jake Diebler needs to address is a defense that allowed the Cougars to shoot 69.0% from the floor in the second half, and knock down 11 of their final 13 shots.

Ohio State led, 37-34 and halftime and was tied at 59 just shy of the midpoint of the second half, but a 12-2 BYU surge gave the Cougars a comfortable edge down the stretch.

"On the defense, definitely communication was the biggest issue," center Andrija Jelavic said. "Not just the big and the guard, but also the guard and a guard, the big and a big. We just didn't communicate."

While Amare Bynum led the Buckeyes with 20 points and added four assists, Diebler wants more from him against the Penguins.

"I have been impressed with his growth, even in the last three weeks," Diebler said. "He has been so consistent. We have to keep leaning on him, certainly."

The process of finding leaders for Youngstown State may take a while after nearly a complete overhaul. Sophomore guard Jaiden Haynes is the lone returnee on the 14-player roster and he started just two of 21 games and averaged 4.8 points.

He scored nine points in the 79-71 win against St. Bonaventure on Monday.

"He just had an excellent summer," Faulkner said. "He's totally changed his body, developed his game in all areas. Really excited about where he's at."

Linus Holmstrom, a transfer from VMI, scored 26 points vs. the Bonnies.

- Field Level Media

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