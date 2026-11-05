UCF expects QB Alonza Barnett III to start vs. banged-up Kansas

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

UCF is planning to return to its No. 1 quarterback, while Kansas is searching for confidence when the Big 12 rivals square off Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Quarterback Keyone Jenkins aggravated an ankle injury in last Friday's 41-9 home loss to Baylor. Alonza Barnett III, who missed five games with a hamstring injury sustained Sept. 12 against Pitt, replaced Jenkins in the second half and completed 8 of 16 passes for 133 yards for the Knights (4-4, 2-3 Big 12).

"I think Alonza is healthy," UCF coach Scott Frost said. "We are trending towards him playing."

On the season, Barnett has thrown for 477 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was listed as probable on Wednesday's injury report, while Jenkins is questionable.

Barnett should have Duane Thomas Jr. as a target. After missing the Knights' first six games with a hamstring injury, Thomas has seven catches for 44 yards in the last two games.

"He's an important part of our team that we were missing for a long time," Frost said. "I am glad that he's back."

UCF will be without offensive lineman Owen Spell and defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. for the remainder of the regular season because of injuries.

Kansas (3-5, 1-4) squandered a 13-0 halftime lead in last Saturday's 22-16 road loss to TCU despite outgaining the Horned Frogs 451-286. Coach Lance Leipold saw plenty of areas in need of improvement.

"We have to pass protect better," Leipold said. "But there are a lot of things execution-wise. It's not just one position, it's holistic."

Asked whether the team's struggles reflected a lack of confidence, Leipold said, "I can't say it is or isn't."

Leipold also has uncertainty at quarterback. Backup Cole Ballard passed for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Horned Frogs as Isaiah Marshall was sidelined with a lower leg injury.

Marshall, Ballard and third-string quarterback Chase Jenkins were all listed as questionable on Wednesday.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for Kansas, Leipold expects a challenge from UCF's defensive front.

"I think their defensive tackles compare with anyone in the league," Leipold said. "They also have good edge players."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Washington plans to have its QB1 back to face Penn State

Auburn begins lighter portion of schedule vs. scoring-challenged Arkansas

K-State turns to 4th starting QB against high-powered Oklahoma State