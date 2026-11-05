Baylor seeks more complete effort vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor player Kayden Mingo interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Baylor aims to build on an impressive season-opening performance when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday in Waco, Texas.

The Bears swamped Northwestern State 87-65 at home on Monday behind 17 points apiece from newcomers Brett Decker Jr. and Kayden Mingo. Baylor never trailed, led by as many 24 points in the first half and by 18 at halftime. The Bears did not allow the Demons to get closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

"We were getting the shots we want sometimes," said Decker, who played at Liberty last season. "We just got to take care of the ball better. Just get in the paint and make the right reads and be strong with the ball."

Highly touted freshman Dylan Mingo added 14 points for Baylor and Elijah Williams had 11 points in the win.

"In the second half, even at the end of the first half, we just let up," said Dylan Mingo, who joined older brother Kayden, a Penn State transfer, on the Baylor roster. "We kind of got complacent."

Dylan Mingo lauded Decker's shooting, saying that the guard is the "best I've played with." Decker was 5 of 9 from 3-point range on Monday.

"It's kind of fun because that's how you just rack up assists -- if you want to get assists, pass the ball to Brett Decker," Dylan Mingo said. "It's fun playing with him and it's fun building a connection with him."

The Golden Lions head to Waco after getting throttled 106-61 at No. 12 Arkansas on Tuesday in their season opener. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, got 16 points from Jalen Tatum in the setback. Creed Williamson had 13 points before fouling out, and Harrison Pickett and Jeremy Nyakundi added 10 points apiece for the Golden Lions.

Williamson, the son of former Arkansas and NBA standout Corliss Williamson, made a layup 36 seconds into the game before the Razorbacks scored the ensuing 25 points, putting the Golden Lions in an early hole they could not overcome.

The Golden Lions shot just 38.9% from the floor and committed 24 turnovers in the loss.

Friday's game is the second of 11 straight road contests through Dec. 12 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Relentless No. 22 UCLA will be major test for North Florida

Omaha takes big step up facing No. 25 BYU

Oregon wants to attack the paint again vs. E. Washington