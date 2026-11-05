Oregon wants to attack the paint again vs. E. Washington

Oregon guard Tyrone Riley IV dunks the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana Grizzlies on Nov. 2, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon got off to a solid start earlier in the week with an 18-point win over Montana. Another Big Sky program comes to town Friday night, as Eastern Washington faces the Ducks in Eugene, Ore.

Despite nine transfers on the roster, Oregon showed good chemistry among the new arrivals and a willingness to attack on offense and defend the entire court. The Ducks tried just 11 3-pointers, relying on penetration into the lane and athleticism for lobs and putback dunks that gave them momentum against Montana.

"I do think it provides some energy and gets our guys going, when you see them make some of the plays that they made," Oregon interim head coach Tony Stubblefield said. "Guys get really enthused, and I think that picks up their defensive intensity (too). I think they really feed off of that."

Guard Tyrone Riley IV had 17 points to lead the Ducks against the Grizzlies, and he was also strong on the defensive end with two blocked shots and four steals, both team highs.

Oregon found balance in its scoring, something that was missing last season for the Ducks, who slogged through their worst season in more than a decade in going 12-20.

Then longtime head coach Dana Altman abruptly announced his retirement before this season started, and Stubblefield was named interim coach. Stubblefield used 12 players in the season opener, and five scored in double figures.

Eastern Washington opened the season with a 74-65 loss at Stanford on Monday. The Eagles lost a 13-point lead in that game but led by one in the closing minutes before mistakes cost them.

"Oregon's a really good team, really long and athletic," associate head coach Ryan Lundgren said. "If we give the effort we gave (Monday) and clean some stuff up, we'll have a chance."

The Eagles were missing three players in the Stanford game due to injury. One was starting guard Andrew Cook, who is dealing with a left hand injury.

Alton Hamilton IV paced Eastern Washington with 20 points and nine rebounds against Stanford.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Relentless No. 22 UCLA will be major test for North Florida

Omaha takes big step up facing No. 25 BYU

High-flying No. 17 Kansas will be handful for Middle Tennessee State