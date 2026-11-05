Ohio State's Ryan Day: QB Julian Sayin 'on a good track' for long term

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field past Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said injured quarterback Julian Sayin has a positive prognosis for his long-term recovery while not indicating on Thursday a timetable for the junior's return.

Sayin, a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist, suffered an injury to his right (throwing) arm or shoulder during Ohio State's 19-15 win at Indiana on Oct. 17. Day initially said that Sayin was expected to be sidelined for several weeks, then amended that the following week to the quarterback will be out indefinitely and likely to miss the rest of the season.

"All things considered -- the outcome with different options that we were kind of going into the situation thinking it could be -- I think this has been a decent outcome for us and for him," Day said Thursday on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan. "We'll let him kind of go through that. But this thing looks to be healing.

"It's not going to be next week or next month," Day said. "It's going to take some time, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we're on a good track here."

Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes (68.2%) for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games this season. He also rushed for two touchdowns. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting last season when he threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games.

Ohio State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) had a bye week after the Indiana game before falling at Southern California 30-18 on Saturday. Luke Fahey, Sayin's replacement as starter, was 21-of-38 passing for 260 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

The Buckeyes, then ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, were No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff ranking announced Tuesday. Ohio State plays host to No. 23 Oregon (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

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