Reports: Texas RB Hollywood Smothers (MCL) out for season

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) escapes a tackle by Florida Gators linebacker Aaron Chiles, Jr. (8) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers will miss the remainder of the season with a torn MCL, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Smothers is second on the No. 7 Longhorns in both carries (69) and rushing yards (283) and tied for second with two rushing touchdowns. Raleek Brown leads the team in all categories (92 carries, 452 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns).

Smothers rushed four times for minus-6 yards last Saturday in Texas' 31-3 romp over Mississippi State.

He began his career at Oklahoma in 2023 and transferred to North Carolina State, rushing for a career-best 939 yards in 2025 while matching his 2024 total of six rushing touchdowns.

Texas (6-2, 3-2) visits No. 18 Missouri (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play.

--Field Level Media

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