Omaha takes big step up facing No. 25 BYU

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard Lj Smith (14) battle for a rebound during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After Omaha's season-opening win over Mid-America Christian on Monday, Mavericks coach Chris Crutchfield let his players know it will take even more to win their next game.

Picking up a 73-65 home victory over an NAIA team is one thing, but it'll be an entirely different ballgame for Omaha (1-0) on Friday night when it visits Provo, Utah, to take on No. 25 BYU (1-0).

The Cougars are coming off of an impressive season-opening win over Ohio State on Monday and are expected to be a Big 12 contender.

"I just told the guys (that) you got to bring your big boy pants because you know you're going to be playing against a Top 25 team at home in their home opener," Crutchfield said. "We just got to be ready to play."

The Mavericks' Cahmai Crosby liked how his new team started off on the right foot on its home court on Monday. The North Texas transfer scored 21 points and hit four 3-pointers. Teammates Deke Thompson and Jonny Jordan Jr. each notched 13 points.

"We got a lot of different personalities, and (we) gel well," Crosby said. "We're really close off the court (and) we hang out all the time off the court."

This will be the Cougars' first game on their own court, the Marriott Center, after opening against the Buckeyes at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday.

BYU, which has moved forward without 2026 NBA Draft top overall pick A.J. Dybantsa, surged past Ohio State after a sluggish start to earn a 94-83 win.

BYU fell behind early and trailed 37-34 at halftime before pouring it on. The Cougars scored 60 points after the break.

"I think we just played to our identity," BYU coach Kevin Young said. "I thought in the first half, they put us in mud a little bit, particularly the first five or six minutes. But the message for our guys coming into the game was just don't make stuff up. This can be a very dynamic offensive team, so to hang 60 points in a half on somebody of that caliber is impressive."

Robert Wright III didn't lose a beat from his strong season a year ago for BYU, leading the way with 35 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and hit 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Wright also dished out five assists with just one turnover.

Young complimented Wright's poise.

"He controlled the game," the coach said.

"(Wright) is definitely the best player I've played with in college so far," said BYU forward Tyler Betsey, who played previously at Cincinnati and Syracuse.

The Mavericks -- and other future BYU opponents -- will have to handle more than just Wright. The Cougars showed their offensive depth as five players scored in double figures, including 15 points apiece from Betsey and Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler. Freshman Bruce Branch III added 10 points, while Michigan State transfer Jaxon Kohler had 11 points and seven rebounds in their BYU debuts.

That second-half explosion will be enough to catch any opponent's attention, as Omaha's coach noted.

BYU did allow 83 points to the Buckeyes, though, so defense will be an area of priority going forward.

This will be the first-ever matchup between Omaha and BYU. It kicks off a four-game homestand for the Cougars.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 14 Miami, with big size and expectations, takes on Wagner

No. 18 Iowa State aims to shake off rough opener in meeting with Southern Miss

High-flying No. 17 Kansas will be handful for Middle Tennessee State