WTA roundup: Sorana Cirstea advances in Hong Kong

Romania's Sorana Cirstea reacts during her round of 16 match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

Top-seeded Sorana Cirstea recorded a 7-5, 6-1 win over Mary Stoiana in the second round of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open on Thursday.

Cirstea, of Romania, had three aces and benefited from six double faults by Stoiana to win the match in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Second-seeded Alexandra Eala of the Philippines gained a measure of revenge against Tereza Valentova by posting a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over the Czech. Valentova defeated Eala last year in the Japan Women's Open and in the Qatar Open earlier this year.

Eala advances to face Antonia Ruzic of Croatia, who secured a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Wang Xinyu of China.

Chennai Open

Third-seeded Magda Linette battled through a tough first set before posting a 7-6 (5), 6-0 win over Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in a second-round match at the WTA 250 event.

Linette, of Poland, had three aces and took advantage of three double faults to dispatch Uchijima in 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Seventh-seeded Anastasia Zakharova of Russia had a much easier time of it, breezing to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Vaishnavi Adkar of India.

Tenth-seeded Lucrezia Stefanini of Italy breezed to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Switzerland's Simona Waltert.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

WTA roundup: Seeds have up-and-down day in Hong Kong, India

WTA roundup: Sorana Cirstea survives marathon in Hong Kong

Hot mic catches Jessica Pegula calling Mirra Andreeva 'a diva'