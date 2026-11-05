Report: Colonial not expected to secure Championship Series event, club insulted

The Colonial Country Club horseshoe logo on a straw hat during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament.

Colonial Country Club, a private golf club in Fort Worth, Texas, may not remain a PGA Tour staple for much longer.

Golfweek reported Thursday that Colonial's Charles Schwab Challenge isn't expected to secure a place on the PGA Tour's new Championship Series, which is set for a 2028 debut. It's also unlikely the popular club -- known as "Hogan's Alley" for Ben Hogan's five victories on the site -- accepts an opportunity to host an event in the second-tier Challenger Series.

Only one tournament from the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be part of the Championship Series, Golfweek reported. CJ, the title sponsor for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, has reportedly made a better offer.

Colonial has hosted a PGA event every year since 1946.

Club leadership is "frustrated," according to Golfweek, calling the expected demotion following decades of high-level involvement an "insult."

The country club could transition to PGA Tour Champions and become the new site of the season-ending playoff finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Golfweek reported. Charles Schwab is an official marketing partner and title sponsor on both tours, as well as the umbrella sponsor of the season-long points race and playoffs on the senior circuit.

--Field Level Media

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