PWHL rule changes include experimental overtime option

PWHL Detroit forward and Brighton native Shiann Darkangelo on the ice during one of the two Takeover Tour games at Little Ceasars Arena in 2026. (A.M. ARRICK/For The Livingston Daily)

The PWHL announced several rulebook changes for 2026-27 on Thursday, including mandatory neck protection and a clarification on body-checking.

The league will also use the preseason to test an experimental overtime rule that would give teams the option to take a penalty shot instead of two minutes of power play time.

Jayna Hefford, the PWHL's executive vice president of hockey operations, told The Athletic that the changes reflect the league's desire to be creative.

"Hockey is a very traditional game, and I think for many of us, we never looked to fundamentally change the game itself, but rather to think outside the box about how we can engage our fans in a bigger and better way and make it a little more fun. That's what we've tried to do," Hefford said.

All players, including goaltenders, will be required to wear cut-resistant neck guards during games and pregame warm-ups.

"Anytime there's change, it's hard. And as a player, you get comfortable in what you're doing," Hefford said of getting players to embrace the safety requirement. "I do think it takes a little bit of time, but I also think that group recognizes this was important."

A change to the high-sticking rule, designed to improve game flow, will allow players to bat down or carry the puck above shoulder height without stopping play.

Other than dangerous hits like blindside checks, which remain illegal, body-checking will be allowed when there is a clear intention of playing the puck or attempting to gain possession of the puck.

The overtime experiment applies to preseason scrimmages only. Any eligible player in the lineup may take the penalty shot.

Training camps for the expanded 12-team league will open on Nov. 18 with the regular season set to begin on Dec. 5.

New teams in Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose, Calif., and Hamilton, Ontario, will make their debut this season.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

PWHL releases schedule, introduces conferences

PWHL, Olympic champion Claire Thompson retires to pursue medical career

PWHL unveils uniforms for four expansion teams