Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international duty after fallout with coach

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer on Thursday following a fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo, 41, has scored the most goals (146) and made the most appearances (234 matches) in Portugal's men's international soccer history.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to hand back the No. 7 shirt of the national team that belongs to us all. I never felt it was exclusively mine," Ronaldo said in a video posted on Instagram.

"But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and taking it with me to stadiums all over the world. Today the time has come to hand it over to the future.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made solely with the head; they are also made with the heart."

Ronaldo's announcement comes one day before Jesus names the roster for the Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

It also comes on the heels of the superstar forward serving a 30-day suspension for walking out on the national team.

In his explanation of his actions, Ronaldo admitted that his decision to leave camp was not the best way to handle the situation. But he added that Jesus "broke his word" on more than one occasion.

Jesus told Portugal's Channel 11 that he asked Ronaldo to stay on with the team.

"We already had the chance to talk about this before the first squad announcement. I asked him to stay on with me," the coach said. "He will always be in the hearts of the Portuguese people, and in the national team.

"He will always be a point of reference for our national team, for our people, and for our history."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Report: USMNT star Christian Pulisic to sign new AC Milan deal

Kylian Mbappe apologizes after losing sponsorship over 'dictator' comment

USMNT star Christian Pulisic inks new deal with AC Milan