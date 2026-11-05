LIV Golf will liquidate, shut down efforts to reboot

Apr 6, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; The LIV Golf logo is on display along the 10th hole during the second round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

LIV Golf is ceasing operations, its lawyers told a judge on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey.

The move was expected after it became clear Wednesday that efforts to regroup with financing from investors BC Partners would not happen. A group of 10 players, who remained unsure about committing to the so-called LIV 2.0, wanted to hold an 11th-hour meeting Wednesday night to discuss the financial structure but were rebuffed by BC Partners, The Athletic reported.

Now, per the report, the bankruptcy process will focus not on restructuring the business model but instead shifting to selling off its assets and paying creditors.

Officials from LIV Golf did not immediately comment on Thursday. The LIV website had not been updated, and the LIV Golf X account has had no posts since the end of September.

The Athletic reported that the liquidation effort is expected to begin Monday.

The launch of LIV Golf in 2022, with the financial support of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, fractured golf as PGA Tour stars were lured away with huge contracts, big tournament paydays, top-of-the-line travel accommodations and a more family-friendly tour schedule.

Players to leave the PGA Tour included some of its biggest names, such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, as well as up-and-comers like Joaquin Niemann.

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season. The rest of the players who competed with LIV will need to work with other tours around the world to determine whether they will be welcome and at what financial penalty.

The Athletic said Thursday that the PIF had spent $5 billion on LIV Golf before saying this spring that it was pulling funding and allocating its resources elsewhere.

BC Partners was putting up $300 million to get a streamlined LIV Golf through bankruptcy but decided this week that a restart was not viable, according to The Athletic.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

DPWT CEO: LIV wanted to 'destroy us,' returning players must prove themselves

Rory McIlroy backs claim that LIV tried to 'destroy' DP World Tour

Reports: LIV Golf facing liquidation after losing financial backing