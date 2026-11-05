Three Japanese players share lead at Toto Japan Classic

Aug 23, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Miyu Yamashita hits a drive from the fourth tee box during the final round of the CPKC Women's Open golf tournament at Royal Mayfair Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: James Maclennan-Imagn Images

Home hopefuls Aki Iwai, Sayaka Takahashi and Miyu Yamashita share the first-round lead at the Toto Japan Classic after posting rounds of 6-under 66 on a rainy Thursday.

Coming off Sunday's win at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, Yamashita carded six birdies in a clean round at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Japan. She finished in solo third place at last year's abbreviated 54-hole event at 14-under.

Takahashi had a balanced round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back, including birdies at all four par-fives on the course.

"I didn't make mistakes a lot, so that's why I could shoot a low score today," Takahashi said.

Iwai offset two bogeys on the back nine with a flurry of five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. Her twin sister, Chisato Iwai, opened with a 2-under 70 and is tied for 26th.

"I'm so excited to play in front of all the Japanese fans. Just fun," Aki Iwai said.

Japan's Fuka Suga and Minami Hiruta and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn are one shot behind the leaders at 5-under.

"Obviously because of the wet weather, I couldn't hit long, so I had to choose the longer clubs, like two clubs longer, and I was aiming at the pins, and then I just hit aggressively," said Suga, who started on the back nine and posted four consecutive birdies at holes Nos. 1-4.

Anannarukarn said the course was in good shape despite an hour-long rain delay on Thursday morning.

"Just a little bit softer, even though at the beginning of the week it's already soft, but today it played a little bit extra soft," she said. "It was a great round. I think the greens are more receptive, and I feel like you can play a bit more aggressive at some hole locations."

Defending champion Nasa Hatoka of Japan is part of a group of nine players tied for seventh place after posting a 68. Ten others are just three shots behind the leaders at 3-under.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Miyu Yamashita defends championship at Maybank

Defending champ Miyu Yamashita maintains Maybank lead