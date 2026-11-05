Slumping Suns look to reverse course vs. Magic

Nov 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have learned the value of the physical post presence of Mark Williams during his absence, and the Orlando Magic also have had to work around missing frontline talent.

Two teams looking to regain their footing will meet when the Suns host the Magic in their first back-to-back of the season Thursday, The Suns' losing streak reached four games following a 132-119 setback to Portland on Wednesday.

The short-handed Magic have lost two in a row and three of four after falling to Washington 103-94 at home Monday. They are 0-4 at home but have beaten New York and Toronto on the road.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) has missed the last five games and Jalen Suggs (knee) has sat out the last four. Banchero is not expected back until late November at the earliest, and Suggs is to be re-evaluated in a week. Anthony Black (ankle) was held out against Washington for injury management but is expected to play.

"Nothing changes in terms of how we want to play," Magic coach Sean Sweeney said. "We want to attack the paint and then look to make the right decision from there."

Things have changed for the Suns without Williams.

Khaman Maluach and Iso Ighodaro have split time in the post as Williams recovers from a torn labrum suffered in September. Maluach still is learning the game, and Ighodaro is athletic but less physical.

"I think we are missing Mark," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the team's difficulties on defense and rebounding.

The Suns have not been able to get consistent stops this season. Opponents have made 40.3% of their three-point attempts, the second-highest percentage in the league, and the Suns are minus-11.0 points in scoring differential and minus-7.0 on the boards.

"Mark's overall size deterred rim attempts and his IQ and his ability to communicate on the floor," Ott said. "... We knew when the injury happened that it would hurt us. We just thought we had three really good bigs that we can mix and match. The defense is predicated a lot on the five-man."

Suns guard Devin Booker, who had 33 points before fouling out for his second straight game Wednesday, had a quick answer when asked what needs to be cleaned up.

"Stop fouling, finish possessions, get rebounds," Booker said. "It has been the same story the whole season. We've done it in spots, but we haven't been able to put together 48 minutes. We have to find a way to do it."

Magic forward Franz Wagner, meanwhile, has been asked to do more this season in Sweeney's new attack-and-read system, complementing his scoring with distributing.

Wagner had 24 points and six assists against the Wizards and is averaging 20.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season. The last two numbers would be career highs.

"He's carrying a big burden now with so many guys out," said Desmond Bane, who is averaging 17.9 points and is shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

"He's always been a guy who draws a ton of attention. With some of the things we are doing offensively, spacing-wise, we are giving him outlets and he knows where a lot of his reads are. It is making his life easier as far as making decisions."

Wagner relishes the role.

"Everybody has their job on the team," Wagner said. "I think it is my job, Des's (Bane's) job, to create advantages for our team. My job is not necessarily more important than the next guy's job.

"I think it's a challenge, but if you want to be a goat player in this league, you can't shy away from the tough stuff. We're going to figure this thing out as a group."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Potential frontcourt duel on tap as Heat visit Warriors

Klay Thompson's last-second 3 in OT lifts Heat over Clippers

NBA roundup: Spurs edge Mavs behind Victor Wembanyama's 52 and 24