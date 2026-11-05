Newcomers give DePaul confidence entering clash vs. South Florida

Feb 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; DePaul Blue Demons head coach Chris Holtmann directs his team against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Koree Cotton's big effort off the bench spurred DePaul to a season-opening 75-58 win against West Georgia on Monday.

As his Blue Demons prepare for their Thursday game in Chicago against South Florida, coach Chris Holtmann is excited about the senior transfer's potential this season.

"He's 6-6. He's got a frame. He's got to throw his body around," Holtmann said. "So, is that who Koree's going to be? If it is, he can really help this group, because he's a natural scorer."

Cotton, who joined DePaul (1-0) from UT Rio Grande Valley, delivered 20 points in his team debut behind an 11-for-13 effort from the free throw line.

Magoon Gwath, a 7-footer who was one of seven newcomers making their DePaul debuts, followed with 19 points. Gwath was 2-of-5 shooting from deep, flashing a versatility he attributed to his teammates.

"I was just trying to run the floor, stretch the defense in transition," Gwath said. "Guards found me a lot on the lob, so credit to them."

South Florida hits the road after rolling to a 98-71 victory against visiting Charleston Southern on Monday behind a career-best 20 points from North Carolina transfer Zayden High.

High, a 6-foot-10 forward, added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulls (1-0). Sonny Wilson followed with 19 points as five players scored in double figures.

High credited the team's growing camaraderie as a potential catalyst for sustained success this season.

"I feel like on the court is all about communication," High said. "The coaches have done a great job preaching that all summer, all preseason. Being able to talk to each other out there on the court, I feel like that goes a long way."

First-year Bulls coach Chris Mack began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater, Xavier, a run that concluded in 2017-18. He is familiar with the Blue Demons and their history, having gone head-to-head with DePaul in Big East competition.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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