Brayden Point, Lightning aim to keep Blackhawks winless on road

Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) plays the puck during the third period against Detroit Red Wings at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

With his first two-goal outing under his belt, Tampa Bay's Brayden Point is hoping he and his teammates can tighten up their game.

The Lightning close out their two-game homestand in Thursday's matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, who will be playing the second half of a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State.

After a tough showing last season, Point appears back in form.

The top-line center matched his career low with 18 goals in 2025-26, duplicating the output in his rookie campaign in 2016-17.

Point scored twice Tuesday in the first period -- one on the power play and the other at even strength -- to bring his goal total to five.

However, visiting Detroit cut into the lead in the second period and made it 3-2 on J.T. Compher's man-advantage marker 5:29 into the third. But the play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, outstanding in his 599th NHL game, saved the night.

Tampa Bay boosted its mark to a franchise record-setting 7-0-0 at home to begin the new campaign with a 4-2 win.

"We can't be taking that many penalties," Point said after the Red Wings' power play went 1-for-4. "It's tough to kill that many off. We gave up one late and then killed the next two. ... I do like that we were able to hold them off."

Point was the recipient of two fine feeds from Nikita Kucherov. Earlier in the day after morning skate, Kucherov cited the reason for demanding a trade last weekend as the club traveled to Nashville.

"Poor communication and respect," the Hart Trophy winner said. "Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations (with management). (They) made it clear that I'm free to walk on July 1. I was drafted here, and this is my 14th year, couple of championships.

"Met a lot of great people. My kids grew up here. I'm forever grateful to this organization."

Chicago opened a tough three-game road trip with a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, keeping coach Jeff Blashill's club as the only winless one on the road (0-6-1).

Frank Nazar scored twice, once by beating Panthers goalie Jacob Markstrom on a breakaway, and captain Connor Bedard and defenseman Ethan Del Mastro had two assists apiece.

A turnover in the neutral zone between Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen led to Sandis Vilmanis' tally, the first of two in a career-high four-point night.

"I didn't mind the very beginning, but then we had the bad turnover," Blashill said of the sloppy play during a TNT in-game interview. "We've got to stay away from the unforced errors."

After a long journey to the NHL, Dillon Boucher made his league debut on the fourth line with Ryan Greene and Jordan Greenway. Boucher logged 8:10 of ice time.

Boucher's trek up the ladder included three seasons with the East Coast Hockey League's Wichita Thunder and parts of two campaigns with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs before debuting Wednesday.

"He brings physicality and toughness," Blashill said. "Good for him, man, after his route to get here."

--Field Level Media

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