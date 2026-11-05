Avalanche aim to continue home success vs. Predators

Oct 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar in the second period against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Colorado Avalanche have high expectations, but after another road loss this week, coach Jared Bednar is changing his tone.

Colorado was blown out 7-2 in Columbus on Tuesday night, marking its fourth loss in the last five road games.

The Avalanche could get a reprieve Thursday night when they host the Nashville Predators in Denver. Nashville has just one road win this season.

It also is a chance to see how Bednar adjusts to this recent trend. After the Blue Jackets dominated Colorado, the mild-mannered coach is ready to do things differently.

"We're a fifth of the way through the year now, so I've got to change my approach to what's going on. I feel like you've got to be patient for a little bit, and we have been," Bednar said after Tuesday night's loss. "We've talked about a lot of things, then we show some promise and play some good games. That's the thing -- it's hot and cold, hot and cold, so it's about consistency. Now I have to change my approach about the way I handle the inconsistencies in our game."

Colorado has been good at home -- it is 6-1-1 in Denver -- and plays two in a row there before embarking on a four-game road trip.

The offense has been reliable -- the Avalanche are tied with Edmonton in goals at 4.13 per game -- and Nathan MacKinnon still is producing with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists).

But things have to turn around quickly, starting Thursday night. The Predators have won two in a row following a 2-3-4 stretch against a tough schedule and play six of their next seven on the road.

"I think we're building," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said after Tuesday night's 4-1 win over Carolina. "Obviously, we still feel we left some points on the table. We had a really hard start. We played a lot of really good teams, played another one tonight. I think it's been good for us. It's forced us to compete at a certain level and take care of the puck."

Nashville forward Filip Forsberg comes into Thursday with a five-game point streak that started with a goal and two assists in the 6-2 win over Colorado on Oct. 25. He has four goals and seven assists during the streak and leads the team in scoring with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists).

Thursday night will be the return of two recent Avalanche centers -- Ross Colton and Jack Drury. Both were dealt to the Predators in separate deals over the summer. The two have been playing on a line with Adam Edstrom, who scored his career-high sixth goal of the season against the Hurricanes.

"The pucks are going in," Edstrom said. "It's been great playing with Ross and Jack. They're two great hockey players. I think every game we're out there creating chances."

It's also a homecoming for center Ryan O'Reilly, who was drafted by Colorado in 2009 and played six seasons there.

--Field Level Media

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