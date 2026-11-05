After 'good test' in opener, SMU seeks smoother sailing vs. VMI

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs head coach Andy Enfield during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

SMU will look to build on an uneven, if successful, season-opening win as it hosts VMI on Thursday night in Dallas.

The Mustangs posted an 85-72 victory at home over Southern on Monday. Jakub Szumert, a freshman forward who played professionally in Poland, led SMU with 24 points and added seven rebounds while Jermaine O'Neal Jr. had 15 points and Oziyah Sellers 13.

The Mustangs, who led just 40-38 at halftime, had three fewer made field goals than Southern but earned their win at the foul line by outscoring the visitors 32-12. SMU was hampered by 21 turnovers that the Jaguars turned into 25 points.

Mustangs coach Andy Enfield said his team will be better as it learns to slow down a little and play more cohesively.

"It wasn't like we were turning the ball over against the press," Enfield said. "It was not handling the pressure and getting sped up, throwing the ball before guys were open or throwing the ball because we panicked. We just have to work on that."

Thursday's contest will be the second of six straight home games for the Mustangs to open their season.

"Things are different when the lights are turned on," Enfield said after Monday's win. "It's easy when you're in practice and everybody's comfortable. This was a good test for us. A good game to start, and we have to come back on Thursday and play better."

The Keydets also began their campaign with a victory, walloping Virginia University of Lynchburg 115-83 on Monday behind a balanced offensive attack. Preseason All-Southern Conference selection TJ Johnson led VMI with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

Alexander Daushvili added 15 points and seven rebounds for VMI while freshman Rokas Zilys hit for 14 points and preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year Rickey Bradley Jr., AJ Clark and Joao Panzo each scored 10 points.

Fifteen players on the Keydets' roster saw minutes, and the team never trailed, leading by as many as 40 points.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Virginia Tech looking for cleaner effort vs. Mercer

Mississippi State eager to show depth vs. Northwestern State

Cincinnati on quest for improvement against Green Bay