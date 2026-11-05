Virginia Tech looking for cleaner effort vs. Mercer

Jan 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) brings the ball down the court against Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

In a matchup of teams that opened this week with decisive wins against overmatched foes, Virginia Tech will face Mercer on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies defeated Coppin State 88-54 at home Tuesday as Ben Hammond produced 20 points in addition to tallying career highs in assists (eight) and steals (seven).

Oklahoma State transfer Jaylen Curry added 19 points in his Virginia Tech debut, and Amani Hansberry delivered 16 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech (1-0) made 50% of its shots from the floor and 13 of 28 (46.4%) from 3-point range. The Hokies also limited the Eagles to 36.5% shooting from the field and forced 24 turnovers.

The only downside was the Hokies' 14 turnovers, including six by Curry.

"One assist, six turnovers is atrocious. I'm not sure I've seen that from one of my point guards in 41 years of coaching," coach Mike Young told Virginia Tech radio. "Just a little too much standing around, a little too much waiting for the ball."

The Hokies, who were picked to finish ninth in the 18-team Atlantic Coast Conference, also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Tyler Johnson. The guard is seeking to bounce back from an injury-riddled season.

Mercer (1-0) opened on Monday with a 90-53 romp over Georgia NAIA team Reinhardt as Shane Cherry delivered 21 points and three steals in 17 minutes off the Bears' bench.

Cherry, who played at Tallahassee State last year, wasn't the only transfer who excelled in his Mercer debut. Derek Goodman (Ohio Dominican) scored 18 points, while KJ LaMonte (Indian Hills CC) added 14.

Mercer, which lost last year's top three scorers to transfer or graduation, did retain backcourt starters Quinton Perkins II (five points) and Brady Shoulders (five points, 13 rebounds), who led the Bears to a 48-27 edge on the boards against Reinhardt.

After finishing in a second-place tie in the Southern Conference last season, Mercer has been slotted for a seventh-place showing in the 11-team league.

"This year's group is extremely physical," third-year Bears coach Ryan Ridder said. "We can shoot the ball at a high clip."

--Field Level Media

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