Invictus Gaming charge past Top Esports to reach Lol Worlds semifinals

The hands of an esport gamer clutching the controler at Encore Esports Gaming Lounge in New Rochelle on Thursday, December 20, 2018. E Sports

Invictus Gaming pushed past Top Esports 3-1 on Tuesday in the first quarterfinal match at the League of Legends World Championship in Allen, Texas.

Sixteen teams began play in the $5 million event, with half qualifying for the single-elimination playoff bracket. The knockout stage, consisting of best-of-five matches, will be played in Allen except for the grand final, which will be held at Barclays Center in New York on Nov. 14.

The championship team will receive $1 million.

On Tuesday, Invictus Gaming opened with a 31-minute win on blue before Top Esports equalized with a 47-minute victory on red. Invictus Gaming then sealed the series by claiming a 29-minute win on red and a 31-minute triumph on blue.

China's Zi "JiaQi" Jiaqi paced Invictus Gaming with a 27-9-27 kill-death assist ratio. Teammate Song "Rookie" Eui-jin of South Korea wound up at 20-8-33.

Lin "Creme" Jian registered a 16-10-18 K-D-A ratio for all-Chinese Top Esports.

Invictus Gaming now await the winner of the Wednesday quarterfinal match featuring LYON and Gen.G. Dplus will oppose Bilibili Gaming on Thursday, and three-time defending champion T1 will face Karmine Corp on Friday.

League of Legends World Championship prize pool

1. $1 million

2. $800,000

3-4. $400,000

5-8. $300,000 -- Top Esports, three more teams TBD

9-11. $175,000 -- Hanwha Life Esports, LOS, Movistar KOI

12-14. $125,000 -- G2 Esports, Team Liquid, CTBC Flying Oyster

15-16. $90,000 -- Anyone's Legend, Team Secret Whales

17. $50,000 -- MVK Esports

18. $40,000 -- FURIA

19. $30,000 -- Cloud9

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Dallas Fuel capture OWCS North America Stage 3 championship

Action underway at $1.25M Intel Extreme Masters Beijing

First 4 teams eliminated at IEM Beijing