Festus healthcare is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists who want steady hours and a team-focused setting.

Here are several local roles worth a look:

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Festus, MO (Mercy Hospital Jefferson, 1400 US-61 N)

(Mercy Hospital Jefferson, 1400 US-61 N) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work across both inpatient and outpatient rehab, running medically prescribed therapy programs to help patients reach their best function. Strong fit if you want a stable hospital setting plus benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, retirement match).

Employer: Plan A Health

Location: Festus, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on outpatient-only care, building and running treatment plans that match physician orders. Good match if you like one-on-one therapy, clear treatment goals, and helping patients improve daily function.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Festus, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Med-Surg RN/GN role on a team-based adult Medical A unit, handling bedside care, meds, IVs, wound care, and discharge teaching. Great if you want broad clinical experience and to grow your skills in a busy, collaborative unit.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Festus, MO

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Care for Neuro and Pulmonary/Stroke patients, including complex respiratory cases and Acute Stroke/TIA. Good fit if you’re an RN who likes high-acuity neuro/respiratory care and wants night shifts with strong clinical challenge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.