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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Festus Right Now
Festus neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from party supplies to kitchen gear and pet clothes. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Giant Foil Balloons - Numbers 0 and 9
Item: Giant foil balloons, numbers 0 and 9
Details: Includes 16-inch foil balloons in silver and gold. Great for birthdays, anniversaries, or New Year’s decorations. Perfect if you need these numbers for a party and don’t want to buy new ones.
Condition: Not described in detail, but offered as free party decor.
Location: Edgewood Place, Festus, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
Assorted Kitchen Cookware Set
Item: Assorted kitchen cookware set (various pots and pans)
Details: The owner got a new set and is giving away the older ones. They say the pots and pans are still usable and work just fine, but the bottoms are a little stained from use. Great for a starter kitchen, backup set, or extra cookware for big meals.
Pickup info: Porch pickup in the Northwoods subdivision in Festus
Location: Listed near Edgewood Place, Festus, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
Pink Dog Dress with Bird Pattern
Item: Pink dog dress with bird pattern
Details: Cute pet outfit with button details and a bird print on a pink background. Nice for small dogs who don’t mind wearing clothes, or for fun photos and special outings.
Condition: Not fully described, but presented as an adorable free pet outfit.
Location: Edgewood Place, Festus, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Festus tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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