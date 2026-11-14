Festus neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from party supplies to kitchen gear and pet clothes. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Giant foil balloons, numbers 0 and 9

Details: Includes 16-inch foil balloons in silver and gold. Great for birthdays, anniversaries, or New Year’s decorations. Perfect if you need these numbers for a party and don’t want to buy new ones.

Condition: Not described in detail, but offered as free party decor.

Location: Edgewood Place, Festus, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted kitchen cookware set (various pots and pans)

Details: The owner got a new set and is giving away the older ones. They say the pots and pans are still usable and work just fine, but the bottoms are a little stained from use. Great for a starter kitchen, backup set, or extra cookware for big meals.

Pickup info: Porch pickup in the Northwoods subdivision in Festus

Location: Listed near Edgewood Place, Festus, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pink dog dress with bird pattern

Details: Cute pet outfit with button details and a bird print on a pink background. Nice for small dogs who don’t mind wearing clothes, or for fun photos and special outings.

Condition: Not fully described, but presented as an adorable free pet outfit.

Location: Edgewood Place, Festus, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Festus tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.