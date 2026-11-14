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Festus
🏥 Several Festus, MO Healthcare Jobs With Bonuses & Day Shifts
12 days ago
Festus healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, behavioral health, or support roles, there are some solid full-time options here.
Registered Nurse - Full-Time - Days
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Festus, MO
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role focuses on direct patient care in the home, using the full nursing process and coordinating with other departments. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, autonomy, and close patient relationships.
Sonographer - No Call - $10,000 Sign On Bonus - Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital Jefferson, 1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus + loan repayment up to $20,000
Operate ultrasound equipment in a hospital setting with no call requirements. Comes with a strong benefits package, sign-on bonus, and imaging loan repayment—great if you want stable day shifts and long-term financial support for school loans.
RN/GN (Med A) - Full Time, Nights - Mercy Jefferson
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Festus, MO 63028
- Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on (GN) / $13,000 sign-on (experienced RN)
Work on a fast-paced 30-bed Med-Surg unit caring for patients of all ages, many with complex, chronic conditions. Ideal if you like nights, want to grow your clinical skills quickly, and appreciate a strong sign-on bonus.
Behavioral Health Consultant – Dental Integration
- Employer: Compass Health Network
- Location: Festus, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Unique integrated-care role bringing behavioral health into dental and primary care settings, especially for kids and teens with neurodevelopmental or developmental disabilities. Great for a licensed clinician (LPC, LCSW, LMFT, LP) who enjoys creative, trauma-informed work and wants loan-repayment-eligible nonprofit experience.
Medical Assistant - Cardiology Clinic - Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital Jefferson – Cardiology Clinic, 1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028
- Type: Full-time, Days, No weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Support cardiology providers with both clinical and admin tasks in an outpatient clinic. Nice option if you want regular daytime hours, no weekends, and experience in a heart-focused specialty.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Festus tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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