Festus healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, behavioral health, or support roles, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Festus, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

This RN role focuses on direct patient care in the home, using the full nursing process and coordinating with other departments. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, autonomy, and close patient relationships.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mercy Hospital Jefferson, 1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus + loan repayment up to $20,000

Operate ultrasound equipment in a hospital setting with no call requirements. Comes with a strong benefits package, sign-on bonus, and imaging loan repayment—great if you want stable day shifts and long-term financial support for school loans.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Festus, MO 63028

Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on (GN) / $13,000 sign-on (experienced RN)

Work on a fast-paced 30-bed Med-Surg unit caring for patients of all ages, many with complex, chronic conditions. Ideal if you like nights, want to grow your clinical skills quickly, and appreciate a strong sign-on bonus.

Employer: Compass Health Network

Location: Festus, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Unique integrated-care role bringing behavioral health into dental and primary care settings, especially for kids and teens with neurodevelopmental or developmental disabilities. Great for a licensed clinician (LPC, LCSW, LMFT, LP) who enjoys creative, trauma-informed work and wants loan-repayment-eligible nonprofit experience.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mercy Hospital Jefferson – Cardiology Clinic, 1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028

Type: Full-time, Days, No weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Support cardiology providers with both clinical and admin tasks in an outpatient clinic. Nice option if you want regular daytime hours, no weekends, and experience in a heart-focused specialty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Festus tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.