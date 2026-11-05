🏥 Festus, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Festus has a nice mix of hands-on care and clinical roles right now. Good options whether you’re early in your career or already licensed and experienced.

Employer: Nala Care

Nala Care Location: Festus, MO (in-home, in person)

(in-home, in person) Type: OTHER (paid caregiver role)

OTHER (paid caregiver role) Salary: Not listed

Support clients in their homes with daily tasks, personal care, mobility, and light housekeeping. Great fit if you’re patient, safety-focused, and want meaningful one-on-one time with older adults and people with disabilities.

Employer: Mercy (East Communities / Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)

(East Communities / Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing) Location: Based in Festus, MO and other Mercy East communities

Based in and other Mercy East communities Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with physicians and nurses to manage safe, effective medication therapy in a hospital setting. Ideal for a licensed pharmacist (BS or PharmD) who wants a clinical role with collaboration, teaching, and use of systems like Epic and Omnicell.

Employer: Ehrhart Dental

Location: Festus, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Salary: From $50.00/hour

Provide cleanings, screenings, X-rays, and patient education in a local dental office. Good for a licensed RDH who wants a flexible schedule, steady hands-on work, and time to build trust with patients of all ages.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible once you talk with the office or recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.