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For many travelers 62 and older, one small card can replace years of entrance-fee payments at national parks and other federal lands. gives eligible older adults discounted or lifetime access to entrance and day-use fees at federal recreation sites.

It works at sites run by six federal agencies, including the National Park Service. The details of who qualifies, what it covers, and where it stops are what decide whether it fits your trip.

Who Qualifies for the Senior Pass

Who Qualifies for the Senior Pass (Image Credits: Accompanying image)

U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are 62 or older can get either the annual or the lifetime version.1 The pass is issued to the qualifying individual and cannot be transferred to anyone else.

Applicants must show proof of age and of citizenship or residency, such as a driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, or permanent resident card. Owning U.S. property or paying U.S. taxes does not establish eligibility on its own.

At a Glance

Minimum age: 62

Open to: U.S. citizens and permanent residents

Versions: $20 annual or $80 lifetime

Needed to apply: proof of age and of citizenship or residency

What the Pass Covers at Federal Sites

What the Pass Covers at Federal Sites (Image Credits: Editorial photo)

The pass covers entrance fees and standard amenity day-use fees at thousands of federal sites. These sites are managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.2

At sites that charge per vehicle, it admits the passholder and all passengers in one noncommercial vehicle, or up to two motorcycles. At sites that charge per person, it covers the passholder plus up to three additional adults age 16 and older, and children under 16 are admitted free.34

How to Buy the Senior Pass and What to Bring

How to Buy the Senior Pass and What to Bring (Image Credits: Accompanying image)

You can buy the pass in person at participating federal recreation sites that charge fees, of which there are more than 1,000. You can also buy it online through official government stores with identity verification, or by mail with supporting documents.

Have your proof of age and citizenship or residency ready, whichever route you choose. Online and mail orders may add processing or shipping fees.

The annual version costs $20. It is valid for 12 months, through the end of the same month the following year.5

The lifetime version costs $80 and stays valid for the passholder’s lifetime.4

Quick Compare

Annual: $20, valid for 12 months through the end of the month

$20, valid for 12 months through the end of the month Lifetime: $80, valid for the passholder’s lifetime

$80, valid for the passholder’s lifetime Upgrade path: annual passes you turn in can be credited toward the lifetime price, and four of them cover the full $80

Digital and Physical Pass Formats

Digital and Physical Pass Formats (Image Credits: Accompanying image)

Digital versions of the Senior Annual and Lifetime Passes are available through Recreation.gov. After verification, you can buy one instantly and store it in a mobile wallet.6

A physical plastic card can be shipped for an added fee or picked up in person. Both formats work the same way once activated, and the passholder must be present when the pass is used.

Benefits Beyond Basic Entrance Fees

Benefits Beyond Basic Entrance Fees (Image Credits: Editorial photo)

At participating sites, the Senior Pass may also give a 50 percent discount on certain expanded amenity fees. Examples include camping, boat launches, and specialized interpretive services.7

The discount applies only where the managing agency offers it. It does not extend to concessioner-operated services, special recreation permits, or ferries.7

Limitations, Rules, and Common Pitfalls

Limitations, Rules, and Common Pitfalls (Image Credits: Photo)

The pass does not cover every fee type, and it works only at fee sites run by the listed federal agencies. It is nontransferable, and lost or stolen passes are not replaced.1

Worth Knowing

The passholder must be present when the pass is used, in either digital or physical form.

Lost or stolen passes are not replaced, so keep the card somewhere safe. 1

Concessioner services, special recreation permits, and ferries fall outside the 50 percent discount.

Acceptance and site rules can vary, so check with the location before you go.

Because policies can vary, confirm acceptance and any site-specific rules with the location before you travel. If you start with an annual pass and later want the lifetime version, upgrades are done in person at qualifying sites.