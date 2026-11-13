Summer is the perfect time to dive into a great book—whether you’re lounging on the beach, relaxing at home, or escaping into new worlds on your daily commute. From feel-good fiction to gripping thrillers and thought-provoking nonfiction, here are 10 must-read books to add to your summer reading list.

1. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry

1. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (image credits: unsplash)

Emily Henry’s latest novel, “Great Big Beautiful Life,” has quickly captured readers’ hearts, topping both the Apple Books U.S. Bestseller Lists for eBooks and audiobooks as of April 29, 2025. This Reese’s Book Club pick follows the journey of Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson, both vying to write the biography of the enigmatic heiress Margaret Ives on Little Crescent Island. As they delve into Margaret’s fragmented stories, the duo navigates their own evolving relationship, filled with tension and unexpected sparks. Henry’s signature blend of humor and heartfelt moments makes this novel a delightful summer read.

2. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose

2. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (image credits: unsplash)

Jeneva Rose’s “The Perfect Divorce” has been making waves, securing the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list for hardcover fiction as of April 24, 2025. This gripping thriller delves into the complexities of a seemingly amicable divorce that takes a dark turn. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, readers are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, questioning the true nature of love and betrayal. Rose’s masterful storytelling and unexpected twists make this a must-read for thriller enthusiasts.

3. “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins

3. “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins (image credits: wikimedia)

Suzanne Collins returns to the world of Panem with “Sunrise on the Reaping,” the latest installment in the Hunger Games series. This novel has garnered significant attention, ranking fifth in eBooks and third in audiobooks on the Apple Books U.S. Bestseller Lists as of April 29, 2025. Collins delves deeper into the origins of the Hunger Games, offering readers a fresh perspective on the dystopian world she masterfully created. Fans of the series will find this prequel both enlightening and captivating.

4. “The Homemade God” by Rachel Joyce

4. “The Homemade God” by Rachel Joyce (image credits: wikimedia)

Rachel Joyce’s “The Homemade God” is a poignant exploration of family dynamics and grief. The story centers on four siblings who reunite on a remote Italian island following their father’s mysterious death. As they navigate their complex relationships and uncover hidden truths, Joyce’s narrative is both heart-wrenching and uplifting. Her performance in the audiobook adds an extra layer of depth, making it a compelling choice for listeners seeking an emotional journey.

5. “Eden’s Shore” by Oisín Fagan

5. “Eden’s Shore” by Oisín Fagan (image credits: unsplash)

Oisín Fagan’s “Eden’s Shore” offers a thrilling adventure set in the 18th century. The novel follows Angel Kelly from Dublin to colonial South America, blending visceral action with ideological musings. Narrated by Tom Alexander, the audiobook brings to life the multicultural backdrop and the protagonist’s daring exploits. Fagan’s storytelling is both immersive and thought-provoking, making it a standout choice for those seeking a historical adventure.

6. “Open, Heaven” by Seán Hewitt

6. “Open, Heaven” by Seán Hewitt (image credits: unsplash)

Seán Hewitt’s debut novel, “Open, Heaven,” is a sensuous and poetic exploration of queer adolescence and unfulfilled desire. Narrated by James, a middle-aged librarian reflecting on a transformative summer from his youth, the story delves into themes of longing, identity, and emotional isolation. Hewitt’s lyrical prose and rich emotional undertones make this novel a powerful meditation on yearning and self-discovery.

7. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong

7. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (image credits: wikimedia)

Ocean Vuong’s “The Emperor of Gladness” is a highly anticipated novel set for release on May 13, 2025. The story follows 19-year-old Hai in East Gladness, Connecticut, who becomes the caretaker for Grazina, an elderly woman with dementia. Vuong draws upon his real-life experiences in the service industry and elder care, offering a deeply personal and introspective narrative. Early reviews praise the novel’s exploration of intergenerational relationships and the lingering effects of war.

8. “Strangers in the Land” by Michael Luo

8. “Strangers in the Land” by Michael Luo (image credits: wikimedia)

Michael Luo’s debut nonfiction book, “Strangers in the Land: Exclusion, Belonging, and the Epic Story of the Chinese in America,” traces the history of Chinese Americans from the mid-nineteenth century to the present. Published on April 29, 2025, the book has been lauded for its comprehensive research and compelling narrative. Luo’s work sheds light on the challenges and triumphs of the Chinese American experience, making it an essential read for those interested in American history and immigration.

9. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Trilogy by Jenny Han

9. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Trilogy by Jenny Han (image credits: wikimedia)

Jenny Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” trilogy has been a beloved series among young adult readers. The novels follow Isabel “Belly” Conklin during the summers she spends at Cousins Beach, navigating friendships, love, and personal growth. With the recent adaptation into a television series on Amazon Prime Video, there’s renewed interest in the books. Han’s storytelling captures the essence of summer and the complexities of adolescence, making it a perfect series to revisit or discover this season.

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (image credits: unsplash)

Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” is a delightful romantic comedy that has resonated with readers since its release. The story centers on Poppy and Alex, best friends who take annual summer vacations together. After a falling out, they reunite for one last trip, leading to unexpected revelations and rekindled feelings. Henry’s witty dialogue and heartfelt moments make this novel a quintessential summer read.

These ten books offer a diverse range of stories and genres, ensuring that every reader can find something to enjoy this summer.