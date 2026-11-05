Music is a tapestry of sounds woven together from countless threads, and sampling has become a crucial technique for artists to honor the past while creating something new. This list explores the 20 most sampled songs in history, revealing their lasting influence on various music genres. From hip-hop to pop and electronic, these tracks have left an indelible mark on modern music.

“Amen Brother” by The Winstons (1969)

“Amen Brother” by The Winstons (1969) (image credits: wikimedia)

“Amen Brother” by The Winstons might not be a household name, but its six-second drum solo, known as the “Amen Break,” has become legendary. This brief yet powerful snippet has been a foundational element in genres like hip-hop and electronic music. Artists such as N.W.A. in “Straight Outta Compton” and The Prodigy in “Firestarter” have harnessed its energy to power their tracks. The Amen Break’s versatility and rhythmic complexity make it a favorite among producers, and its influence extends far beyond its original context.

“Funky Drummer” by James Brown (1970)

“Funky Drummer” by James Brown (1970) (image credits: wikimedia)

James Brown’s “Funky Drummer” is a cornerstone of funk music, but it’s the drum break played by Clyde Stubblefield that has truly captivated artists across genres. This particular beat has been sampled by countless musicians, creating a ripple effect throughout hip-hop, rock, and electronic music. Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” and Run-D.M.C.’s “Peter Piper” exemplify how this break has been adapted and reimagined. Its infectious groove and rhythmic precision continue to inspire new generations of artists.

“Think (About It)” by Lyn Collins (1972)

“Think (About It)” by Lyn Collins (1972) (image credits: wikimedia)

Lyn Collins’ “Think (About It)” is cherished for its catchy rhythm and the unmistakable “Yeah!” vocal loop. This track’s energy and pulse have made it a go-to sample for artists looking to infuse their music with a dose of funk. Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s “It Takes Two” and Salt-N-Pepa’s “Twist and Shout” showcase how this song’s infectious spirit has been utilized. The track’s enduring appeal is a testament to its vibrant and timeless sound.

“La Di Da Di” by Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick (1985)

“La Di Da Di” by Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick (1985) (image credits: wikimedia)

“La Di Da Di” stands as one of hip-hop’s most influential tracks, with a legacy that extends far beyond its original release. Its smooth beat and conversational flow have inspired countless reinterpretations across genres. Artists like Snoop Dogg and Miley Cyrus have paid homage to this classic, highlighting its versatility and cultural significance. The song’s narrative style and engaging rhythm have cemented its place in music history, proving its timeless appeal.

“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 (1969)

“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 (1969) (image credits: wikimedia)

The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” is a Motown classic known for its upbeat and catchy melody. This track’s joyous energy has been sampled across various genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Nas’ “I Can” and The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rappers Delight” are just a few examples of how this melody has been reimagined. The song’s infectious spirit and universal appeal make it a perennial favorite among musicians and listeners alike.

“Good Times” by Chic (1979)

“Good Times” by Chic (1979) (image credits: wikimedia)

Chic’s “Good Times” is a quintessential disco anthem that has left an indelible mark on music history. Its bassline, in particular, has become one of the most sampled in history, appearing in tracks like Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” and Daft Punk’s “Around the World.” The song’s groove and rhythm have made it an essential building block for countless productions, solidifying its place as a timeless classic.

“The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow (1980)

“The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow (1980) (image credits: wikimedia)

Kurtis Blow’s “The Breaks” is a groundbreaking track that has been sampled numerous times, particularly for its infectious hooks and breaks. It played a pivotal role in the development of hip-hop and continues to be a reference point in the genre. Its catchy rhythm and engaging lyrics have inspired countless artists, cementing its status as a foundational piece of hip-hop history.

“Super Freak” by Rick James (1981)

“Super Freak” by Rick James (1981) (image credits: wikimedia)

“Super Freak” by Rick James is instantly recognizable for its distinctive bassline, which has been extensively sampled in hip-hop, pop, and R&B. The most famous example is MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” which catapulted the song to new heights of fame. This track’s funky groove and infectious energy have made it a staple in music production, influencing countless artists across various genres.

“Apache” by The Shadows (1960)

“Apache” by The Shadows (1960) (image credits: wikimedia)

The instrumental track “Apache” by The Shadows has been sampled and covered countless times, thanks to its distinctive riff. This song has found its way into the works of artists like The Sugarhill Gang and The Clash, as well as breakdancing routines. Its timeless appeal and rhythmic complexity have made it a favorite among musicians looking to create something fresh and exciting.

“Hot Pants” by James Brown (1971)

“Hot Pants” by James Brown (1971) (image credits: wikimedia)

James Brown’s “Hot Pants” features the funky rhythms and sharp horns that have become synonymous with his music. This track has been sampled by artists like A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and Fatboy Slim, underscoring its influence on the evolution of hip-hop. The song’s energetic vibe and infectious groove make it a go-to sample for producers seeking to infuse their music with a touch of funk.

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers (1972)

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers (1972) (image credits: wikimedia)

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers is a soulful track that has become a popular sample in both hip-hop and pop. Its uplifting melody and strong beat have been featured in remixes and covers, including tracks by the likes of Salt-N-Pepa and Kanye West. The song’s message of hope and unity continues to resonate, making it a beloved choice for artists seeking inspiration.

“Let’s Start the Dance” by Hamilton Bohannon (1978)

“Let’s Start the Dance” by Hamilton Bohannon (1978) (image credits: wikimedia)

Hamilton Bohannon’s “Let’s Start the Dance” is a deep disco track with an irresistible groove that has been sampled in a variety of genres, including hip-hop and electronic music. Artists like Beastie Boys and MIA have used its infectious rhythm to create dynamic tracks. The song’s enduring appeal and danceable beat make it a favorite among musicians and listeners alike.

“Walking in Rhythm” by Blackbirds (1973)

“Walking in Rhythm” by Blackbirds (1973) (image credits: wikimedia)

The smooth, jazzy “Walking in Rhythm” by Blackbirds has found its way into hip-hop tracks over the years. Artists such as De La Soul and Nas have included the iconic riff in their works, showcasing its versatility and timeless appeal. The song’s soothing melody and rich instrumentation make it a staple for those seeking to blend jazz and contemporary sounds.

“Rebel Without a Pause” by Public Enemy (1987)

“Rebel Without a Pause” by Public Enemy (1987) (image credits: wikimedia)

Public Enemy’s “Rebel Without a Pause” is iconic for its dense, fast-paced production, featuring loops from jazz, funk, and rock. Its influence in hip-hop is immeasurable, and many of its sounds and breaks have been re-sampled by artists like Kanye West and The Chemical Brothers. The track’s bold energy and innovative production continue to inspire musicians across genres.

“Love is the Message” by MFSB (1973)

“Love is the Message” by MFSB (1973) (image credits: wikimedia)

MFSB’s “Love is the Message” is a quintessential disco track with lush strings and a deep groove that has been sampled by multiple generations of hip-hop artists. The track’s distinctive intro can be heard in songs by The Roots and Jay-Z, among others. Its timeless appeal and rich instrumentation make it a favorite among producers seeking to create something memorable.

“Cold Blooded” by Rick James (1983)

“Cold Blooded” by Rick James (1983) (image credits: wikimedia)

Rick James’ “Cold Blooded” features a punchy, danceable rhythm that has been sampled by a wide array of artists, including Ice Cube and Tupac. Its blend of funk and rock elements makes it a staple of 1980s music culture. The song’s unique sound and energetic vibe continue to resonate with artists and listeners alike.

“Impeach the President” by The Honey Drippers (1973)

“Impeach the President” by The Honey Drippers (1973) (image credits: wikimedia)

This track has one of the most widely recognized drum breaks in hip-hop history. It has been sampled by numerous artists, including Nas in “The World is Yours” and The Notorious B.I.G. in “Machine Gun Funk.” The song’s powerful beat and enduring appeal make it a favorite among producers and musicians looking to create something impactful.

“Unfinished Sympathy” by Massive Attack (1991)

“Unfinished Sympathy” by Massive Attack (1991) (image credits: wikimedia)

Massive Attack’s pioneering trip-hop anthem “Unfinished Sympathy” is a key influence on electronic music, and its iconic strings and beats have been sampled and remixed by artists like Alicia Keys and Busta Rhymes. The track’s haunting melody and innovative production continue to inspire musicians seeking to push the boundaries of sound.

“Battle Cry” by The Crusaders (1979)

“Battle Cry” by The Crusaders (1979) (image credits: wikimedia)

The Crusaders’ instrumental track “Battle Cry” has been sampled by hip-hop artists like DJ Premier and Gang Starr. Its smooth, soulful instrumental backing has found a home in numerous genres beyond jazz and funk. The song’s rich harmonies and dynamic rhythm make it a favorite among musicians looking to create something timeless.

“The Payback” by James Brown (1973)

“The Payback” by James Brown (1973) (image credits: wikimedia)

James Brown’s “The Payback” is another track that remains a go-to sample for hip-hop producers. Its smooth rhythm and catchy brass sections are featured in numerous classic rap songs, from 2Pac’s “I Get Around” to Jay-Z’s “Success.” The song’s enduring appeal and vibrant energy make it a staple in music production, influencing countless artists across genres.