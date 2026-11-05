15 Former Airports Reused as Parks, Neighborhoods, or Other Public Spaces

A closed airport is supposed to turn into cracked tarmac, chain-link fence, and a developer’s sign promising something someday. In these 15 places, the story went another way, and the runway became a bike path, a skyline promenade, or the front door of a brand-new neighborhood.

Some cities kept the runway line so faithfully that you can still walk the path planes once took. Others rebuilt the ground beneath it. The strangest turns are still ahead, including a runway tip that now welcomes cruise ships and a field where voters said no to development.

#15 – Shanghai’s Longhua Airfield Becomes Xuhui Runway Park

#15 – Shanghai’s Longhua Airfield Becomes Xuhui Runway Park (Image Credits: Gemini)

Longhua Airport dates to the 1920s, and its runway long outlasted its days as a working airfield. Today Xuhui Runway Park traces that old runway line along Shanghai’s Huangpu River waterfront, with walking paths, open lawns, and planted areas.

Instead of hiding the airfield’s past, the park lets you stroll straight down the line planes once followed. The long, narrow shape is the whole idea, and it gives the park a calm, cinematic sense of distance in the middle of a crowded city.

#14 – Quito’s Old Airport Becomes the High-Altitude Parque Bicentenario

#14 – Quito’s Old Airport Becomes the High-Altitude Parque Bicentenario (Image Credits: Gemini)

Quito’s Mariscal Sucre airport closed in February 2013, when a new airport opened farther from the city. The 309-acre site was turned into Parque Bicentenario, which opened in phases with gardens, sports areas, and paths where the runway used to be.

Cyclists and runners now use the long, flat stretch of the old runway, with Andean peaks in the distance. In 2015, Pope Francis celebrated an open-air Mass on the same ground where jets once landed.

Fast Facts

The old airport closed in February 2013 after a new one opened farther out.

The park covers about 309 acres.

It opened in phases, with gardens, sports areas, and paths.

Pope Francis held an open-air Mass here in 2015.

#13 – Denver’s Stapleton Airport Becomes the Central Park Neighborhood

#13 – Denver’s Stapleton Airport Becomes the Central Park Neighborhood (Image Credits: Gemini)

When Stapleton International closed in 1995, Denver replaced it with a neighborhood instead of leaving the land empty. The old airport site now holds tens of thousands of residents, shops, schools, and more than a thousand acres of parks and open space.

Where jets once rolled out, kids now walk to school and neighbors share trails. The old control tower still stands as a landmark above the rooftops, a quiet reminder of what this ground used to be.

#12 – Berlin’s Tempelhof Becomes Tempelhofer Feld

#12 – Berlin’s Tempelhof Becomes Tempelhofer Feld (Image Credits: Gemini)

Tempelhof Airport closed in 2008, after serving as a Nazi-era showpiece and the lifeline of the 1948 Berlin Airlift. It reopened as Tempelhofer Feld in 2010, an airfield of roughly 877 acres with the runways left as open ground.

Berliners now skate, kite, bike, and picnic on the old tarmac. In a 2014 referendum, voters rejected development plans for the field and kept the core open.

#11 – Floyd Bennett Field Becomes Part of Gateway National Recreation Area

#11 – Floyd Bennett Field Becomes Part of Gateway National Recreation Area (Image Credits: Gemini)

Tempelhof’s old runways still carry aviation markings, and locals now use them as informal paths for skating, cycling, and walking.

Opened in 1931 as New York City’s first municipal airport, Floyd Bennett Field later served as a naval air station. After the Navy left in 1971, the roughly 1,300-acre site became part of Gateway National Recreation Area, established in 1972.

Today it has camping, community gardens, and open runways beside Jamaica Bay. Within sight of Brooklyn’s streets, you can pitch a tent on the same field aviation pioneers once used.

#10 – Austin’s Mueller Airport Becomes a Mixed-Use Neighborhood

#10 – Austin’s Mueller Airport Becomes a Mixed-Use Neighborhood (Image Credits: Gemini)

Robert Mueller Municipal Airport closed in 1999 when Austin-Bergstrom International took over Austin’s flights. Its roughly 700 acres became the Mueller neighborhood, with homes, offices, shops, parks, and Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Mueller Lake Park gives the district a green center, and walking paths connect it. Browning Hangar was preserved and now serves as an event venue instead of an aircraft shelter.

Worth Knowing

The airport closed in 1999, once Austin-Bergstrom handled the city’s flights.

The site spans roughly 700 acres of homes, offices, shops, and parks.

Dell Children’s Medical Center is part of the redevelopment.

Browning Hangar survives as an event space.

#9 – Taichung’s Shuinan Airport Becomes Central Park

#9 – Taichung’s Shuinan Airport Becomes Central Park (Image Credits: Gemini)

Taichung Central Park, also known as Taichung Gateway Park, was built on the former Shuinan Airport site. French landscape architect Catherine Mosbach designed it under the concept name Phase Shift, and the park opened in 2020.

Its roughly 170 acres include lakes, planted fields, and wide open lawns. A flat airfield that once kept the center of the city empty now works as its green lung.

#8 – Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Becomes Runway Park and a Cruise Terminal

#8 – Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Becomes Runway Park and a Cruise Terminal (Image Credits: Gemini)

Kai Tak closed in 1998, ending the famously dramatic landings that skimmed past apartment windows. Its old runway now reaches into Victoria Harbour as the home of Kai Tak Runway Park and the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, which opened in 2013.

The wider district now includes new housing and Kai Tak Sports Park, with a 50,000-seat main stadium. The runway where jets once banked toward Kowloon now greets cruise ships.

At a Glance

Closed: 1998, ending the famous low-altitude landings.

Runway today: a pier-like tip reaching into Victoria Harbour.

Cruise terminal: opened in 2013.

Sports Park: a main stadium with 50,000 seats.

#7 – Munich-Riem Airport Becomes Messestadt Riem and Riemer Park

#7 – Munich-Riem Airport Becomes Messestadt Riem and Riemer Park (Image Credits: Gemini)

Munich’s Riem airport closed in 1992, when Munich Airport moved out to Erding Moos. The site became Messestadt Riem, a district of housing, offices, and a trade fair center.

The 2005 Federal Garden Show helped create Riemer Park, which includes the Riemer See, a lake for swimming. A runway that once saw airliners now holds swimmers, picnickers, and a very Bavarian kind of Sunday.

#6 – Chicago’s Meigs Field Becomes Northerly Island

#6 – Chicago’s Meigs Field Becomes Northerly Island (Image Credits: Gemini)

Meigs Field closed on March 31, 2003, after Mayor Richard M. Daley sent crews to cut huge X marks into the runway overnight. The shock was national news, and the lakefront site later became Northerly Island park.

The park opened in stages, and today it has a nature area, trails, fishing spots, and a concert venue. It is one of Chicago’s few car-free green spaces on the lakefront, with the skyline as a backdrop.

#5 – Oslo’s Fornebu Airport Becomes a New Waterfront District

#5 – Oslo’s Fornebu Airport Becomes a New Waterfront District (Image Credits: Gemini)

Northerly Island’s park covers roughly 91 acres of former airfield, now devoted to trails, habitat, and lakefront views.

Fornebu served as Oslo’s main airport until October 1998, when Gardermoen took over. The peninsula was then redeveloped into offices, homes, green areas, and shoreline space.

Fornebu also gained Telenor Arena, which hosted the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest. The ground where Norway once flew in has been reshaped into a place where people live and work beside the fjord.

#4 – San Francisco’s Crissy Field Goes From Army Airfield to Bay-Front Park

#4 – San Francisco’s Crissy Field Goes From Army Airfield to Bay-Front Park (Image Credits: Gemini)

Crissy Field was an Army airfield from the 1920s until 1974, and it became part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area. A major restoration reopened it in 2001 as a waterfront park with a restored tidal marsh and open grass.

The old airfield lawn now frames views of the Golden Gate Bridge. Joggers, kite flyers, and dog walkers share ground that once launched military aircraft.

#3 – Edmonton’s City Centre Airport Becomes the Blatchford Neighborhood

#3 – Edmonton’s City Centre Airport Becomes the Blatchford Neighborhood (Image Credits: Gemini)

Edmonton City Centre Airport, also known as Blatchford Field, was Canada’s first licensed airport. Its last flights left in November 2013, and the roughly 536-acre site was slated to become Blatchford, a new neighborhood meant for tens of thousands of residents.

First residents have since moved in, and the plan emphasizes walkability and a district energy system. A runway that once stood for the city’s flying future is now a model for its building future.

#2 – Berlin’s Johannisthal Airfield Becomes a Landscape Park

#2 – Berlin’s Johannisthal Airfield Becomes a Landscape Park (Image Credits: Gemini)

Johannisthal opened in 1909 and was Germany’s first official airfield. After decades of use, the site was redeveloped, and part of it became Landschaftspark Johannisthal, which opened in 2010.

The park keeps a wide, open airfield feel, with grassland and walking paths. Beside it, the Adlershof science and media district brings Germany’s earliest flying ground into the research age.

Quick Compare: Berlin’s Two Airfields

Tempelhof: closed in 2008, reopened as Tempelhofer Feld in 2010, and covers roughly 877 acres of open runway ground.

closed in 2008, reopened as Tempelhofer Feld in 2010, and covers roughly 877 acres of open runway ground. Johannisthal: opened in 1909 as Germany’s first official airfield, and its landscape park opened in 2010.

opened in 1909 as Germany’s first official airfield, and its landscape park opened in 2010. The difference: Tempelhof is one vast open field, while Johannisthal blends parkland with a science district.

#1 – Seoul’s Yeouido Airfield Becomes Yeouido Park

#1 – Seoul’s Yeouido Airfield Becomes Yeouido Park (Image Credits: Gemini)

Yeouido was one of Seoul’s earliest airfields, and flights continued there until the early 1970s. It then became a vast paved plaza used for rallies, parades, and large events, including a 1984 papal Mass.

In 1999, the plaza was turned into Yeouido Park, with a forest of native trees, a pond, and lawns in the middle of Seoul’s financial district. An island that once launched planes now holds the picnic blankets of office workers on their lunch break.

Taken together, these 15 places show that a closed airport is not a dead end. The best of them keep a trace of the past, whether it’s a runway line, a tower, or a hangar, and let a city make something new around it.

Next time you see a long, flat stretch of land in a city, look twice. It may be a runway waiting for its second life.