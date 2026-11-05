14 Towns and Cities Whose Urban Areas Are Split by International Borders

These are real towns and cities where one urban area sprawls across an international border, and the line on the map barely slows daily life.

One is divided by a painted stripe on a library floor, and another sits so close to its neighbor that you can see its skyline across the water.

#14 – El Paso and Ciudad Juárez: One Glowing Sprawl, Two Countries

#14 – El Paso and Ciudad Juárez: One Glowing Sprawl, Two Countries (Image Credits: Gemini)

The Rio Grande draws the line, but at night the lights on both banks run together into one bright sprawl. With more than 2 million people combined, it is one of the largest binational urban areas in North America.

Workers, shoppers and families cross daily. Factories on the Juárez side feed supply chains that run through El Paso, and planners on both sides treat the region as one interdependent economy.

Fast Facts

El Paso sits in Texas, while Ciudad Juárez is in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Juárez has roughly 1.5 million residents, and El Paso has about 680,000.

Juárez was known as Paso del Norte until 1888.

Several international bridges link the two cities, including Paso del Norte and the Bridge of the Americas.

#13 – Detroit and Windsor: Where Heading South Takes You Into Canada

#13 – Detroit and Windsor: Where Heading South Takes You Into Canada (Image Credits: Gemini)

Cross from Detroit to Windsor and you travel south, which makes this one of the few places in the contiguous United States where heading south lands you in Canada. The Detroit River is the line, and the auto industry has long stitched both banks together.

Commuters, parts shipments and tunnel traffic keep the two economies tightly linked. Customs checks happen at every crossing, but the daily flow never really stops.

#12 – Baarle-Nassau and Baarle-Hertog: A Patchwork Where Front Doors Pick Your Country

#12 – Baarle-Nassau and Baarle-Hertog: A Patchwork Where Front Doors Pick Your Country (Image Credits: Gemini)

The Ambassador Bridge is often called the busiest commercial border crossing in North America.

Medieval land deals left Belgian pockets inside Dutch territory and Dutch pockets inside those Belgian ones. Small white crosses on the pavement trace the line, which can run straight through houses and shops.

Belgian Baarle-Hertog is made up of roughly two dozen separate parcels scattered around Baarle-Nassau. Under a 1995 rule, the location of a house’s front door decides which country it belongs to, and each town keeps its own mayor.

#11 – Gorizia and Nova Gorica: The Square Where a Fence Once Cut a Town in Two

#11 – Gorizia and Nova Gorica: The Square Where a Fence Once Cut a Town in Two (Image Credits: Gemini)

After World War II, the 1947 peace treaty left Gorizia’s historic core in Italy and most of its surroundings in Yugoslavia. A fence once cut across Piazza Transalpina, and Yugoslavia began building Nova Gorica in 1948 as a planned new town.

Today the square is open, and Slovenia’s entry into the Schengen Area in 2007 ended routine border checks. The two towns still have separate governments and languages, and they shared the title of European Capital of Culture in 2025.

#10 – Zgorzelec and Görlitz: One City Until 1945

#10 – Zgorzelec and Görlitz: One City Until 1945 (Image Credits: Gemini)

Both towns grew out of one historic Gorizia, which is why planners and locals now present them as a single shared urban area.

Until 1945, Zgorzelec was simply the part of Görlitz on the east bank of the Neisse River. Then the river became the Germany-Poland border, and one city became two.

Görlitz kept the sandstone old town, while Zgorzelec grew from the former eastern districts. A pedestrian bridge reopened in 2004 links the halves, and the towns now promote themselves jointly as a Europe-City.

Worth Knowing

The border follows the Lusatian Neisse, part of the Oder-Neisse line set after World War II.

Görlitz is the easternmost city in Germany.

Its well-preserved streets have earned it the nickname “Görliwood” as a film location, including for The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Walking between the two halves takes only a few minutes across the Old Town Bridge.

#9 – Tornio and Haparanda: Two Towns, Two Time Zones

#9 – Tornio and Haparanda: Two Towns, Two Time Zones (Image Credits: Gemini)

Tornio in Finland and Haparanda in Sweden sit side by side on the Torne River, which forms the border. Finland is an hour ahead of Sweden, so the clock jumps the moment you cross.

Haparanda’s IKEA, opened in 2006, draws shoppers from both sides. Euros and Swedish kronor both change hands in local shops, and the towns market themselves together as one destination.

#8 – Konstanz and Kreuzlingen: A Lakeside Border Hidden in the Built-Up Area

#8 – Konstanz and Kreuzlingen: A Lakeside Border Hidden in the Built-Up Area (Image Credits: Gemini)

The combined population is roughly 30,000, with heavy daily movement across the border for work and shopping.

German Konstanz and Swiss Kreuzlingen run together along the shore of Lake Constance. The border passes through the built-up area rather than across open country.

Swiss shoppers have long crossed into Konstanz for cheaper goods, a habit common enough to earn its own German label, Einkaufstourismus. Local lore also says Konstanz escaped Allied bombing in World War II because its lights blended with Kreuzlingen’s.

#7 – Derby Line and Stanstead: The Library With a Border on the Floor

#7 – Derby Line and Stanstead: The Library With a Border on the Floor (Image Credits: Gemini)

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House opened in 1904, built to straddle the line between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. A black line across the floor marks the boundary, with the entrance in the United States and much of the reading room in Canada.

Readers from both countries share the same shelves. Canadian visitors are expected to enter and leave through the front door on the U.S. side, a small rule for a building that dates from a far more casual border era.

#6 – Cieszyn and Český Těšín: One Town Until 1920

#6 – Cieszyn and Český Těšín: One Town Until 1920 (Image Credits: Gemini)

Locals have long treated the line as a curiosity rather than a barrier, because daily life in both towns grew up intertwined.

In 1920, the Olza River became the Poland-Czechoslovakia line, and the old town of Teschen was divided in two. Cieszyn on the Polish side kept the historic center, while Český Těšín on the Czech side received the railway junction.

Today footbridges across the Olza let people walk between the halves, both inside the Schengen Area. Many locals have family on both banks, and the towns hold joint events.

At a Glance

Before the split, the town was known in German as Teschen.

Cieszyn is in Poland, and Český Těšín is in Czechia.

Poland and Czechia both joined the Schengen Area’s land-border zone on December 21, 2007.

The railway junction ended up on the Czech side, while the old market square stayed Polish.

#5 – Valga and Valka: Split in 1920, Still Stitched Together

#5 – Valga and Valka: Split in 1920, Still Stitched Together (Image Credits: Gemini)

Valga and Valka were a single town until 1920, when arbitration after the war between Estonia and Latvia divided it. The line now runs through the built-up area, with Estonian Valga on one side and Latvian Valka on the other.

Both countries use the euro and belong to Schengen, so crossing is routine. Each side keeps its own municipal government, and both Estonian and Latvian are heard on the streets.

#4 – Komárno and Komárom: Two Banks of One Old Town

#4 – Komárno and Komárom: Two Banks of One Old Town (Image Credits: Gemini)

The town grew around a single market and rail hub long before modern borders cut through it.

The Danube now separates Slovakia from Hungary, but Komárno and Komárom were one town until the Treaty of Trianon after World War I. The north bank went to Czechoslovakia, while the south bank stayed Hungarian.

The Elisabeth Bridge, destroyed in 1944 and reopened in 2001, links the two banks again. Komárno still has a large Hungarian-speaking community, which helps explain the shared festivals and history.

#3 – Chuí and Chuy: Portuguese on One Side, Spanish on the Other

#3 – Chuí and Chuy: Portuguese on One Side, Spanish on the Other (Image Credits: Gemini)

Chuí in Brazil and Chuy in Uruguay share a land border with no river between them. It runs along a main avenue, with Brazil on one side and Uruguay on the other.

Portuguese dominates one side and Spanish the other, though many locals switch easily. Uruguay’s duty-free shops draw Brazilian shoppers, and people cross constantly for errands.

#2 – Heihe and Blagoveshchensk: Two Cities Staring Across the Amur

#2 – Heihe and Blagoveshchensk: Two Cities Staring Across the Amur (Image Credits: Gemini)

Walk along the avenue at midday and notice how the shop signs and languages change depending on which side you step into.

The Amur River separates Heihe in China from Blagoveshchensk in Russia, and the two cities stand less than a mile apart. For years, getting across meant taking a boat.

A road bridge completed in 2022 now links them. Chinese shops and restaurants in Heihe cater to Russian day-trippers, while Blagoveshchensk leans heavily on cross-border trade.

Why It Stands Out

It is the first permanent road bridge across the Amur between Russia and China.

Blagoveshchensk is the capital of Russia’s Amur Oblast and was founded in 1856.

Heihe is a city in China’s Heilongjiang province.

The skylines are close enough that each city is easy to see from the other’s riverfront.

#1 – Brazzaville and Kinshasa: Two Capitals Facing Off Across the Congo

#1 – Brazzaville and Kinshasa: Two Capitals Facing Off Across the Congo (Image Credits: Gemini)

Rome and the Vatican aside, Brazzaville and Kinshasa are the two closest national capitals on Earth. You can see one skyline from the other, yet no bridge connects them.

Ferries carry the traffic between the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, from commerce to family visits. French is an official language on both banks, and together the cities hold well over 15 million people.

A bridge has been proposed for years, yet for now the river and its ferries remain the main link between the two capitals.

A map draws one clean line, but cities are older and stubborner than the borders that cut through them.

From a library floor in Vermont to a river in Central Africa, these places keep stitching themselves back together every morning.