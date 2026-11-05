17 Hotels Housed in Former Prisons, Factories, Forts, and Other Repurposed Structures

These 17 hotels let you sleep inside jail cells, gun casemates, and old factory floors, and in most of them the original structure is still the main attraction.

Some of these buildings were made to keep people in, keep invaders out, or keep machines running, and one of them still has a bar in its old drunk tank.

#17 – Mamula Island Hotel Turns a Tiny Adriatic Fort Into Secluded Suites

#17 – Mamula Island Hotel Turns a Tiny Adriatic Fort Into Secluded Suites (Image Credits: Gemini)

At the mouth of Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor, an Austro-Hungarian fortress was built in the 1850s to guard the entrance. The round stone fort fills most of the island, so the walls, the water, and the sky are about all you see.

The fort took a darker turn in World War II, when it was used as a prison camp. Its ramparts, courtyard, and former barracks have since been reworked into a hotel reached only by boat.

#16 – No Man’s Fort Offers Luxury Inside a Solent Sea Fort

#16 – No Man’s Fort Offers Luxury Inside a Solent Sea Fort (Image Credits: Gemini)

The island is named for Lazar Mamula, the Austrian general associated with the fortress when it was built.

Out in the Solent, No Man’s Fort rises from open water like a ring of stone and iron. It was built in the 1860s as one of Palmerston’s Follies, meant to protect Portsmouth from a French attack that never came.

The thick walls and gun casemates that once held heavy artillery now surround a private-style retreat with 22 bedrooms. Its circular shape is still the first thing you notice as you approach by boat.

Fast Facts

Built in the 1860s as one of Palmerston’s Follies

Original job: defending Portsmouth from a feared French attack

Setting: open water in the Solent, reached by boat

Today: 22 bedrooms inside the ring-shaped fort

#15 – Cavallo Point Revives an Army Post Beneath the Golden Gate Bridge

#15 – Cavallo Point Revives an Army Post Beneath the Golden Gate Bridge (Image Credits: Gemini)

On the Marin side of the Golden Gate, Fort Baker housed U.S. Army units from the early 1900s until the 1990s. The post then passed to the National Park Service.

Cavallo Point turned the officers’ quarters and other historic buildings into lodging, with white porches facing the bay and bridge. The fort’s open parade ground is still there, and it still shapes how the whole place feels.

#14 – Hotel Cap Rocat Reclaims a Cliffside Military Stronghold

#14 – Hotel Cap Rocat Reclaims a Cliffside Military Stronghold (Image Credits: Gemini)

Few hotels pair a world-famous bridge view with buildings that still look like the Army post they once were.

On the coast of Mallorca’s Bay of Palma, a late-19th-century fortress was built to defend against attack from the sea. Its sandstone walls, tunnels, and ramparts were designed for soldiers, not guests.

Today, guest rooms occupy former military quarters and casemates, and terraces open onto the sea. The fortress’s heavy stonework gives every stay a sense of shelter.

#13 – Hotel Emma Brews Up a Stay Inside San Antonio’s 1894 Pearl Brewhouse

#13 – Hotel Emma Brews Up a Stay Inside San Antonio’s 1894 Pearl Brewhouse (Image Credits: Gemini)

In San Antonio, Hotel Emma fills the brewhouse of the old Pearl Brewery, a landmark that dates to 1894. Beer-making here once ran on heavy industrial equipment, under tall ceilings built for the work.

The hotel opened in 2015 and kept much of that industrial skeleton in its public spaces. Exposed machinery and brewery scale set the tone before you reach your room.

#12 – The Wythe Hotel Turns a 1901 Brooklyn Factory Into a Waterfront Stay

#12 – The Wythe Hotel Turns a 1901 Brooklyn Factory Into a Waterfront Stay (Image Credits: Gemini)

The Pearl brewhouse dates to 1894, and the hotel inside it opened in 2015 with 146 rooms.

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the Wythe Hotel sits in a factory building from 1901, a short walk from the East River. The hotel opened in 2012 with more than 70 rooms.

Guests sleep behind the old brick walls, under heavy timber ceilings. A modern glass-and-steel addition on top gives the old factory a new silhouette.

#11 – The Henry Jones Art Hotel Occupies a Waterfront Jam Factory

#11 – The Henry Jones Art Hotel Occupies a Waterfront Jam Factory (Image Credits: Gemini)

On Hobart’s waterfront, the Henry Jones Art Hotel fills the old IXL jam factory, built by a company that turned Tasmanian fruit into jam. The hotel opened in 2004 inside the former sandstone factory buildings.

Stone walls and old beams still define the corridors, and Tasmanian art fills the building. The factory is part of the story the hotel tells.

#10 – The Silo Hotel Perches Atop Cape Town’s Grain Silo

#10 – The Silo Hotel Perches Atop Cape Town’s Grain Silo (Image Credits: Gemini)

When old stone, beams, and factory details stay in view, the building itself becomes the main exhibit.

At Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, The Silo Hotel sits in the upper floors of a grain silo built in 1921. The building was once the tallest in sub-Saharan Africa.

The hotel opened in 2017 above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, which was carved from the silo’s concrete tubes. Its pillow-shaped windows bulge from the old industrial structure.

At a Glance

Original use: grain silo, built in 1921

Once the tallest building in sub-Saharan Africa

Hotel opened in 2017 on the upper floors

Below it: the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa

#9 – Malmaison Oxford Sleeps Guests Inside Oxford Castle’s Former Prison

#9 – Malmaison Oxford Sleeps Guests Inside Oxford Castle’s Former Prison (Image Credits: Gemini)

Oxford Castle has been tied to confinement since Norman times, and its prison closed in 1996. The old cell wings now form part of Malmaison Oxford, which opened in 2006.

Guest rooms were created by combining former cells, and the stacked landings are still part of the building’s character. The castle’s Norman tower stands beside the hotel.

#8 – Hotel Katajanokka Keeps Helsinki’s 1837 County Prison

#8 – Hotel Katajanokka Keeps Helsinki’s 1837 County Prison (Image Credits: Gemini)

Hotel Katajanokka occupies the former Katajanokka County Prison on a Helsinki island. The prison opened in 1837 and closed in 2002.

The hotel opened in 2007 inside the protected brick building, keeping the old cell-block layout. Many guest rooms sit where inmates once lived, behind thick walls.

#7 – Långholmen Hotel Preserves Stockholm’s Island Prison Cells

#7 – Långholmen Hotel Preserves Stockholm’s Island Prison Cells (Image Credits: Gemini)

Thick masonry has high thermal mass, so it holds heat and cool air and helps steady indoor temperatures.

Långholmen is an island in central Stockholm that was long home to a major Swedish prison. The Långholmen Central Prison closed in 1975.

The hotel keeps the penal history in plain view. Many of its 102 rooms sit in the old cell block, where the rooms are small and the walls thick.

#6 – Het Arresthuis Turns Roermond’s 1863 House of Detention Into a Hotel

#6 – Het Arresthuis Turns Roermond’s 1863 House of Detention Into a Hotel (Image Credits: Gemini)

Het Arresthuis in Roermond, in the southern Netherlands, was built in 1863 as a house of detention. For decades it held people awaiting trial and serving sentences in the heart of the city.

The building now operates as a hotel and restaurant. Its guest rooms sit in the former cells, and the old cell-block structure still shapes the layout.

#5 – Wilmina Hotel Layers Berlin’s Former Women’s Prison History

#5 – Wilmina Hotel Layers Berlin’s Former Women’s Prison History (Image Credits: Gemini)

Hotel Wilmina occupies a red-brick building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district. It was built in 1896 as a women’s prison beside the courthouse.

The building’s institutional past runs through the Nazi era and beyond, which is why it feels heavier than most hotels. The hotel opened in 2020, with rooms set into the historic prison structure.

#4 – Bodmin Jail Hotel Sleeps Guests Inside Cornwall’s Georgian Prison

#4 – Bodmin Jail Hotel Sleeps Guests Inside Cornwall’s Georgian Prison (Image Credits: Gemini)

A building with several chapters of institutional history can feel less like a themed gimmick and more like a city’s backstory.

Bodmin Jail was built in 1779 and held prisoners until 1927. In that time it recorded 55 executions.

The Grade II-listed granite prison is now a hotel. Its Georgian stonework and long prison layout give modern comforts an unusually stark backdrop.

Quick Compare: Prison Years

Bodmin Jail: built 1779, held prisoners until 1927

built 1779, held prisoners until 1927 Charles Street Jail (Boston): opened 1851, operated until 1990

opened 1851, operated until 1990 Nara Prison (Japan): opened 1908, closed 2017

#3 – HOSHINOYA Nara Prison Converts a Meiji-Era Great Prison

#3 – HOSHINOYA Nara Prison Converts a Meiji-Era Great Prison (Image Credits: Gemini)

Nara Prison opened in 1908 and was one of five Meiji-era prisons designed by Yamashita Keijiro. It closed in 2017 and was designated an Important Cultural Property.

Hoshino Resorts is converting the red-brick complex into HOSHINOYA Nara Prison, scheduled to open in 2026. Few hotels start with such a significant piece of Japanese architecture.

#2 – Four Seasons Istanbul at Sultanahmet Turns a Neoclassical Jail Into a Luxury Retreat

#2 – Four Seasons Istanbul at Sultanahmet Turns a Neoclassical Jail Into a Luxury Retreat (Image Credits: Gemini)

Arrive early enough to walk the brick exterior before you check in. The building’s Meiji-era design is the main attraction.

The Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet occupies a former prison designed in 1918 by architect Mimar Kemaleddin. The neoclassical building held political prisoners and writers until the 1960s.

Conversion kept the domed towers, pointed arches, and decorative tilework. The hotel opened in 1996, and its courtyard still carries the building’s civic grandeur.

#1 – The Liberty Hotel Keeps Boston’s Charles Street Jail Atrium and Cells

#1 – The Liberty Hotel Keeps Boston’s Charles Street Jail Atrium and Cells (Image Credits: Gemini)

The granite Charles Street Jail opened in 1851 and operated until 1990. Among those held there was Malcolm X.

The 298-room Liberty Hotel preserved the 90-foot central atrium, catwalks, and wrought-iron details, and added a modern tower. The Clink restaurant uses preserved jail cells as seating, and the old drunk tank now houses the Alibi bar.

Why It Stands Out

A 90-foot central atrium, kept intact

Catwalks and wrought-iron details still in view

Dining in former cells at The Clink

Drinks at the Alibi bar, in the old drunk tank

The best of these hotels never hide what the building used to be. A cell block, a gun casemate, or a factory beam is the reason people book the room, and the building is the story.