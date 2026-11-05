15 Airports Built on Islands That Serve Major Cities and Regions

Picture landing on a runway that, not long ago, was open water. For the airports on this list, that is simply how they were built, and each one serves a real city or region.

The reasons go beyond “there was no room.” Some were built to keep jet noise away from homes, one traded a mountain coast for fill in the sea, and one sank far more than anyone expected.

#15 – Ordu–Giresun Airport, Turkey: A Runway Pushed Into the Black Sea

#15 – Ordu–Giresun Airport, Turkey: A Runway Pushed Into the Black Sea (Image Credits: Gemini)

Along Turkey’s Black Sea coast, steep mountains crowd right up to the water. Flat land for a runway was hard to find, so planners built out into the sea instead.

Ordu–Giresun Airport opened in 2015 on land reclaimed from the Black Sea, between the cities of Ordu and Giresun. It is one of the few airports in the world built this way, and it carries mostly domestic traffic for two provinces that once had to travel far for a flight.

#14 – Kitakyushu Airport, Japan: The Island That Never Sleeps

#14 – Kitakyushu Airport, Japan: The Island That Never Sleeps (Image Credits: Gemini)

The Black Sea coast here is squeezed between steep mountains and open water, which is why planners looked offshore for flat ground.

Kitakyushu Airport sits on an artificial island off the coast of Kitakyushu, in Fukuoka Prefecture. It opened in 2006 and replaced an older airport on the mainland.

Moving the runway offshore meant a longer runway and fewer neighbors to disturb. That is why the airport can operate around the clock, which is rare in Japan. A bridge links the island to the mainland, and the airport serves northern Kyushu’s industrial heartland.

Fast Facts

Opened on March 16, 2006, replacing the old Kokura-area airfield and its 1,600-meter runway.

The island sits about 3 km off the city and measures roughly 4.1 km long by 900 meters wide.

A 2.1 km toll-free bridge ties the island to the mainland.

The runway is 2,500 meters today, with an extension to 3,000 meters planned for August 2027.

#13 – Kobe Airport, Japan: Ten Minutes of Sea Between You and Downtown Kobe

#13 – Kobe Airport, Japan: Ten Minutes of Sea Between You and Downtown Kobe (Image Credits: Gemini)

Kobe Airport sits on a man-made island in Osaka Bay, built as an extension of the city’s Port Island. It opened in 2006 and serves Kobe and the wider Kansai region.

It has a single 2,500-meter runway and mostly domestic flights, including routes to Tokyo. An automated Port Liner train connects the terminal to central Kobe in under 20 minutes. Operating hours are limited, a trade-off for sitting so close to a dense, crowded coastline.

#12 – Nagasaki Airport, Japan: The Island Airport That Started a Trend

#12 – Nagasaki Airport, Japan: The Island Airport That Started a Trend (Image Credits: Gemini)

In 1975, Nagasaki Airport opened on Mishima Island in Omura Bay, an island enlarged by reclamation. It is often cited as the world’s first airport built on an artificial island.

It replaced a shorter mainland airfield that could not handle larger jets. A bridge links the island to land, and the 3,000-meter runway now serves Nagasaki Prefecture.

#11 – Macau International Airport: A Runway Built Where There Was No Land

#11 – Macau International Airport: A Runway Built Where There Was No Land (Image Credits: Gemini)

Grab a window seat when flying into Nagasaki. The approach crosses Omura Bay’s open water before the runway appears.

Macau is one of the most densely packed places on Earth, so there was nowhere to put an airport. The solution was an artificial island built off the coast of Taipa.

Macau International Airport opened in 1995 on this reclaimed land and serves the Macau Special Administrative Region. A single 3,360-meter runway handles regional routes, mainly to mainland China and Taiwan, along with other Asian destinations.

#10 – Velana International Airport, Maldives: An Entire Island Used as a Runway

#10 – Velana International Airport, Maldives: An Entire Island Used as a Runway (Image Credits: Gemini)

Velana International Airport takes up almost all of Hulhulé Island, just across the water from the capital, Malé. It is the main international gateway to the Maldives.

Many visitors step off their plane and straight onto a seaplane or speedboat bound for a resort on a far-off atoll. A longer runway opened in 2018 on reclaimed land, giving the island more length than nature provided.

#9 – Bahrain International Airport: The Gulf Gateway on Muharraq Island

#9 – Bahrain International Airport: The Gulf Gateway on Muharraq Island (Image Credits: Gemini)

Bahrain International Airport is on Muharraq Island, linked by causeways to the capital, Manama. The island has been tied to Bahrain’s aviation history since the 1930s.

A new, much larger terminal opened in 2021, replacing a building that had struggled to keep pace with demand. It handles most of the kingdom’s international travel, with Gulf Air as the home carrier.

#8 – Chubu Centrair International Airport, Japan: A Runway With a Bath View

#8 – Chubu Centrair International Airport, Japan: A Runway With a Bath View (Image Credits: Gemini)

Reclaimed land projects in shallow coastal waters rely on precise geotechnical engineering to manage subsidence and wave action over decades.

Chubu Centrair sits on an artificial island in Ise Bay, off Tokoname in Aichi Prefecture. It opened in 2005 and is the main international airport for Nagoya and central Japan.

Its 3,500-meter runway supports the exports of one of Japan’s biggest manufacturing regions. Travelers can also soak in a public bath on the observation deck while watching planes land, which is one of the more memorable airport perks anywhere. A rail link reaches Nagoya in roughly 30 minutes.

Quick Compare

Nagasaki (1975): a 3,000-meter runway on an existing island that was enlarged.

a 3,000-meter runway on an existing island that was enlarged. Kansai (1994): two runways, 3,500 and 4,000 meters, on fully man-made islands.

two runways, 3,500 and 4,000 meters, on fully man-made islands. Chubu Centrair (2005): one 3,500-meter runway in Ise Bay.

one 3,500-meter runway in Ise Bay. Kitakyushu (2006): one 2,500-meter runway on an island built for round-the-clock flights.

#7 – Incheon International Airport, South Korea: Seoul’s Gateway Built on Tidal Flats

#7 – Incheon International Airport, South Korea: Seoul’s Gateway Built on Tidal Flats (Image Credits: Gemini)

Incheon International Airport opened in 2001 on land reclaimed between Yeongjong and Yongyu islands, west of Seoul. Bridges connect the airport to the mainland.

It replaced Gimpo as Seoul’s main international airport, easing congestion near the capital. Gimpo today focuses on domestic and short-haul routes. Incheon’s offshore setting left room for repeated expansion, and it is one of Asia’s busiest airports.

#6 – Kansai International Airport, Japan: The Airport That Keeps Sinking

#6 – Kansai International Airport, Japan: The Airport That Keeps Sinking (Image Credits: Gemini)

Kansai International opened in 1994, built on man-made islands in Osaka Bay. It serves Osaka, Kobe, and Kyoto, and its cost is commonly reported at around $20 billion.

Worth Knowing

The original 3,500-meter runway sits on the first island. A 4,000-meter runway on a second island opened in 2007.

The airport runs around the clock and handled about 25.9 million passengers in 2023.

Typhoon Jebi struck on September 4, 2018, and operations resumed on September 7.

The islands have sunk more than engineers first predicted, and the airport needs constant monitoring and upkeep. In 2018, Typhoon Jebi flooded parts of the airport, and a tanker struck the connecting bridge. Roughly 3,000 people were stranded on the island.

#5 – Hong Kong International Airport: A Mountain Island Flattened Into a Hub

#5 – Hong Kong International Airport: A Mountain Island Flattened Into a Hub (Image Credits: Gemini)

Island airports buy capacity and quiet, but they also commit their owners to a lifetime of costly coastal defenses and sinking-ground monitoring.

Chek Lap Kok was once a rocky island with a few villages. Crews leveled it and joined it with neighboring land, creating an airport site roughly four times the island’s original size.

Hong Kong International opened in 1998, replacing Kai Tak, whose approach threaded between apartment blocks in Kowloon. The new airport has long ranked among the world’s busiest for cargo and passengers, and it serves Hong Kong as its primary gateway.

Why It Stands Out

The site covers 1,248 hectares, almost four times the size of old Kai Tak.

It was formed by leveling the islets of Chek Lap Kok and Lam Chau, then reclaiming land from the sea.

It opened on July 6, 1998, with the first of two 3,800-meter runways in service.

Unlike Kai Tak, it can operate round the clock without night flight restrictions.

#4 – Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu: A Runway on a Coral Reef

#4 – Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu: A Runway on a Coral Reef (Image Credits: Gemini)

Honolulu’s main airport sits on the island of Oahu. Its Reef Runway, opened in 1977, was built over a shallow coral reef and dredged fill just off the shore.

At 12,000 feet, it is one of the longest runways in the U.S. Because it sits offshore, aircraft can land and take off over the ocean instead of over neighborhoods, which reduces noise. The airport is Hawaii’s busiest gateway.

#3 – Montréal–Trudeau International Airport: A Major Airport on an Island City

#3 – Montréal–Trudeau International Airport: A Major Airport on an Island City (Image Credits: Gemini)

Montréal–Trudeau sits in Dorval on the Island of Montreal, roughly 20 kilometers from downtown. It opened in 1941 as Dorval Airport and was renamed in 2004.

Few travelers realize they are landing on an island surrounded by rivers. Before the pandemic, the airport handled about 20 million passengers a year as the main international gateway for Montréal and much of Quebec.

#2 – Vancouver International Airport: A Gateway on Sea Island

#2 – Vancouver International Airport: A Gateway on Sea Island (Image Credits: Gemini)

Vancouver International Airport sits on Sea Island, in Richmond, where the Fraser River meets the Pacific. Aviation here goes back to 1931.

The Canada Line rapid transit train crosses to the island and reaches downtown in about 25 minutes. Inside the international terminal, Bill Reid’s giant bronze canoe, “The Spirit of Haida Gwaii,” greets arriving travelers. The airport serves Metro Vancouver and much of British Columbia.

#1 – Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport: Brazil’s Gateway on Governador Island

#1 – Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport: Brazil’s Gateway on Governador Island (Image Credits: Gemini)

Hong Kong International and Incheon International each handled more than 70 million passengers in 2019, both on island or reclaimed sites.

Galeão Airport takes up a large part of Ilha do Governador, the biggest island in Guanabara Bay. Officially named for composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, it is the main international gateway to Rio de Janeiro.

Its 4,000-meter runway is among the longest in Brazil. The island setting puts the airport on the same bay that frames some of Rio’s best-known scenery. Millions of travelers pass through each year, including visitors for events like Carnival and the 2016 Olympics.

The thread across all 15 is a trade. Cities facing mountains, crowded shorelines, or open water have often chosen to build out onto islands instead of giving up their runways.

That choice delivered capacity, quieter skies, and room to grow. It also left some of these airports to fight tides, typhoons, and sinking ground for decades.