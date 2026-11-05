15 Roadless Villages Visitors Reach by Boat, Train, or on Foot

Picture a village where the guests, the groceries, and sometimes the mail all arrive by water, rail, or mule track. These 15 real places have no ordinary road for visitors, and every one of them makes you arrive on its terms.

Some are a short ferry ride from a parking lot. Others make you walk, wait on the weather, or ask permission first, and one sits more than a thousand miles from the nearest neighbor.

#15 – Porthdinllaen: The Llŷn Peninsula Hamlet You Reach on Foot

#15 – Porthdinllaen: The Llŷn Peninsula Hamlet You Reach on Foot (Image Credits: Gemini)

Porthdinllaen looks like a place you could simply drive up to, but visitors’ cars stay behind at Morfa Nefyn. The way in is a roughly 20-minute walk along the beach or over the headland path to this National Trust-owned fishing hamlet.

A private lane serves residents and deliveries, so this is not a true island. Ordinary visitors still arrive by foot, and the reward is Tŷ Coch Inn, a pub sitting right on the sand.

Weather or path maintenance can close sections of the route, so check conditions before you set out.

#14 – Little Gasparilla Island: Florida’s Bridge-Free Barrier Island

#14 – Little Gasparilla Island: Florida’s Bridge-Free Barrier Island (Image Credits: Gemini)

The National Trust has owned Porthdinllaen since 1994, and visitors still arrive on foot, which helps protect the sandy shoreline and historic fishing character.

Most Florida islands come with a bridge and a causeway view, but Little Gasparilla has neither. Visitors park at Eldred’s Marina in Placida and cross the sound by water taxi or private boat.

Once ashore, golf carts and bikes carry people along roughly seven miles of homes and beaches. There are no stores or restaurants, so day visitors need to bring everything with them.

Worth Knowing

Park at Eldred’s Marina in Placida, then cross by water taxi or private boat.

Golf carts and bikes are the local wheels.

Pack food, water, and sunscreen, because nothing is sold on the island.

Confirm your return pickup before you wander off down the beach.

#13 – Hesteyri: Iceland’s Empty Village at the Edge of the Map

#13 – Hesteyri: Iceland’s Empty Village at the Edge of the Map (Image Credits: Gemini)

Hesteyri sits inside the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in the Westfjords, where there are no roads at all. In summer, boats from Ísafjörður make the crossing in about 70 minutes and give passengers a few hours among silent timber houses.

An old doctor’s house now serves as a café, a cozy surprise in a place with no year-round residents. The last permanent residents left in 1952, and the village has felt paused ever since.

#12 – Monte Trigo: Santo Antão’s Fishing Village at the End of the Trail

#12 – Monte Trigo: Santo Antão’s Fishing Village at the End of the Trail (Image Credits: Gemini)

The crossing takes roughly 70 minutes each way during the short summer season, and operators adjust for Atlantic conditions.

Cape Verde’s roads reach most of Santo Antão, but Monte Trigo on the island’s southwest coast has long stayed outside the network. Visitors hike roughly three to four hours from Tarrafal de Monte Trigo or arrange a local fishing boat, which depends on calm seas.

The community is small, and the trail and the ocean are its lifelines. Bring water, patience, and a backup plan in case the sea refuses to cooperate.

#11 – Ginostra: Stromboli’s Tiny Harbor and Donkey Paths

#11 – Ginostra: Stromboli’s Tiny Harbor and Donkey Paths (Image Credits: Gemini)

Ginostra, on the far side of Stromboli in Italy’s Aeolian Islands, has no roads. Boats and hydrofoils stop at Il Pertuso, a harbor so small it is often described as the world’s smallest, when sea conditions allow.

A few dozen residents live above it, getting around by footpath, donkey, and mule. Supplies climb the same way.

#10 – Chamois: The Italian Village Where a Cable Car Is the Road

#10 – Chamois: The Italian Village Where a Cable Car Is the Road (Image Credits: Gemini)

With the harbor at the mercy of the sea and the final stretch on foot, the boat schedule sets the rhythm of the day, and that slower pace is what many visitors come looking for.

Chamois, in Italy’s Aosta Valley, is often described as the country’s only car-free municipality. The main link is a cable car from Buisson on the valley floor, and hiking trails climb to it too.

At 1,815 meters, the village is a cluster of hamlets with roughly a hundred residents. Tractors and service vehicles handle local work, but visitors arrive overhead.

Fast Facts

Elevation: 1,815 meters, or about 5,955 feet.

Main visitor link: the cable car from Buisson, a ride of only a few minutes.

Alternative: hiking trails climb up from the valley.

Local work is handled by tractors and service vehicles, not visitor cars.

#9 – Daufuskie Island: South Carolina’s Gullah Island Across the Water

#9 – Daufuskie Island: South Carolina’s Gullah Island Across the Water (Image Credits: Gemini)

Daufuskie lies between Hilton Head and Savannah, and no bridge connects it to either. Visitors take a passenger ferry from nearby landings.

On the island, golf carts and bicycles rule the sandy tracks of a place roughly five miles long. Gullah Geechee heritage remains strong among the small year-round community, and conveniences are few.

#8 – Bald Head Island: North Carolina’s Ferry-Only Lighthouse Retreat

#8 – Bald Head Island: North Carolina’s Ferry-Only Lighthouse Retreat (Image Credits: Gemini)

Bald Head Island is a barrier island with no bridge to the mainland. A passenger ferry from Southport crosses the Cape Fear River in about 20 minutes, and it’s how most visitors arrive.

Golf carts do the work that cars do elsewhere. A modest year-round population swells in summer, and Old Baldy, completed in 1817, is the oldest standing lighthouse in North Carolina.

#7 – Supai: The Grand Canyon Village Where Mail Still Arrives by Mule

#7 – Supai: The Grand Canyon Village Where Mail Still Arrives by Mule (Image Credits: Gemini)

With no bridge and electric carts in place of cars, the island stays quiet even when summer crowds arrive.

The Grand Canyon rim is full of roadside overlooks, but Supai sits at the bottom of Havasu Canyon with no road in. Visitors hike eight miles from Hualapai Hilltop, ride a pack animal, or take a helicopter.

The Havasupai Tribe lives here and controls all tourism permits. Supai is also widely noted as the last place in the U.S. where mail is delivered by mule.

Quick Compare

On foot: eight miles one way from Hualapai Hilltop.

eight miles one way from Hualapai Hilltop. Pack animal: the same eight-mile trail, with the animal doing the carrying.

the same eight-mile trail, with the animal doing the carrying. Helicopter: a short flight over the canyon walls, with limited availability.

#6 – Stehekin: Washington’s Valley Reached by Lake, Air, or Trail

#6 – Stehekin: Washington’s Valley Reached by Lake, Air, or Trail (Image Credits: Gemini)

Stehekin sits at the head of Lake Chelan in the North Cascades, with no road to the outside world. Visitors arrive on a passenger ferry from Chelan, by floatplane, by private boat, or on a long backcountry hike.

Vehicles in the valley arrive by barge up the 50-mile lake. A seasonal shuttle bus and bikes cover the local roads, which lead nowhere beyond the valley.

#5 – Girolata: The Corsican Hamlet the Road Never Reached

#5 – Girolata: The Corsican Hamlet the Road Never Reached (Image Credits: Gemini)

Girolata, on Corsica’s west coast, has never had a road built to it. Visitors arrive by boat from nearby ports such as Porto, or on long coastal footpaths.

A Genoese tower watches over the small cluster of houses beneath steep slopes. The sea sets the timing for supplies and visitors alike.

#4 – Mafate: Réunion’s Cirque of Footpath Hamlets

#4 – Mafate: Réunion’s Cirque of Footpath Hamlets (Image Credits: Gemini)

Mafate is the one cirque in Réunion’s volcanic interior with no road. Roughly 800 residents live in scattered hamlets such as Marla and La Nouvelle, reached only by foot trails or by helicopter.

Rainy-season paths can become impassable. Helicopters now deliver bread and supplies that once traveled on porters’ heads.

#3 – Monhegan Island: Maine’s Car-Free Artists’ Island

#3 – Monhegan Island: Maine’s Car-Free Artists’ Island (Image Credits: Gemini)

Steep volcanic walls and seasonal flooding make road building extremely difficult, which keeps the hamlets reachable mainly on foot.

Monhegan sits about ten miles off the Maine coast, with no bridge and no paved roads. Ferries from Port Clyde, Boothbay Harbor, and New Harbor carry visitors across in roughly an hour or more, depending on the port.

The one-square-mile island is easy to cover on foot and has long drawn artists and writers to its cliffs and trails. Visitors leave their cars at the mainland dock, and only limited work vehicles serve residents.

Why It Stands Out

It sits about ten miles offshore, far enough to feel truly cut off.

Three mainland ports run ferries, so you can pick your route.

The island covers roughly one square mile, so a day on foot goes a long way.

Cliffs, trails, and a long artistic tradition fill the days without cars.

#2 – Giethoorn: The Canal Village Where Boats Replace Streets

#2 – Giethoorn: The Canal Village Where Boats Replace Streets (Image Credits: Gemini)

Giethoorn’s famous center has canals where most villages would have roads. Visitors usually take a train to Steenwijk, then a bus, before switching to boats or bikes.

About 180 wooden bridges link homes on peat islands left by centuries of peat harvesting. Cars stay at the village edge, and quiet electric boats do much of the moving.

#1 – Edinburgh of the Seven Seas: Tristan da Cunha’s Ultimate Boat-Only Outpost

#1 – Edinburgh of the Seven Seas: Tristan da Cunha’s Ultimate Boat-Only Outpost (Image Credits: Gemini)

Arrive late in the day when day-trippers thin out, then rent a quiet electric boat to explore the main canal without the crowds.

Tristan da Cunha barely registers on a map, yet its main settlement, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, is widely called the most remote permanently inhabited community on Earth. There is no airport, so people and supplies arrive by ship from Cape Town, a voyage of roughly six days.

Ships sail only a handful of times a year, and visitors need the island’s permission first. A few local roads serve the settlement, but nothing connects it to any other land.

Fifteen villages, one rule: the way in is part of the experience. Whether it’s a cable car, a mule trail, or a six-day ship, the journey decides who comes and how long they stay.

In a world built for drive-up convenience, these places are a reminder that some of the best arrivals still have to be earned.