Get ready to tap your toes, savor some Southern eats, and soak up the sunshine because we’re diving into the must-attend festivals in Georgia! From rocking out at Shaky Knees to chilling with a cold one at SweetWater 420 Fest, Georgia’s festival scene has something for everyone. So grab your dancing shoes and join us on a quick tour of some festivals to add to your summer bucket list!

SweetWater 420 Fest

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Topping the list of must-attend festivals in Georgia is SweetWater 420 Fest! Hosted in Atlanta by SweetWater Brewing Company, this event is all about live music, craft beer, and saving the planet. It’s more than just a party – it’s an Earth Day celebration with nonprofit villages, workshops, and even a 5K run to work up an appetite.

After the jog, you can enjoy delicious food trucks and browse cool art while sipping on your favorite brews. Sweetwater Brewery has a famous line of strain-specific scented, phenomenal tasting craft beers. It’s the perfect combo of music, weed beer, and environmental activism, making it an unmissable vibe of a time!

Imagine Festival

One of the country’s last independent (and therefore utterly unique) music events, this is also Atlanta’s largest EDM and camping festival. Over 50,000 pairs of feet trample the Atlanta Motor Speedway as top DJs and producers throw down beats across multiple genres like house, techno, and dubstep while epic visuals light up the night.

Beyond the music, you can dive into art installations, yoga sessions, and even carnival rides. Keep cool in the splash pool, and snag a camping spot for the full immersive experience. It’s a wild weekend of music, art, and good vibes you won’t want to miss!

Music Midtown

A diverse lineup across 4 stages shakes the ground for 3 days in Piedmont Park. From rock & roll and elctronic to pop and hip hop, anything with an alive jive can be found here. The 2023 performances included names like Niall Horan, Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Pitbull, Thirty Seconds To Mars, P!nk, and more.

For that boost to party at full speed, food vendors offer everythhing from gluten free to good ol’ oily corn dogs. Furthermore, there’s cool art installations, interactive experiences, an amazing skyline backdrop, and a Ferris wheel to take in the panoramic fest view. Be the first to know about the 2024 tickets, lineup, and more!

Shaky Knees



In an area saturated by EDM and pop, Shaky Knees was founded to bring a much needed “proper indie festival” to Georgia. And attracting roundabout 40,000 attendees annually, it’s safe to say if was a roaring success. The event remains true to its roots with alternative genres dominating the scene, showing a nostalgic “organic” side to modern day music.

Shaky Knees has garnered acclaim, earning a spot on Rolling Stone magazine’s “50 Must-See Music Festivals” list in 2015. This event also eschews other art installations or workshops so attendees can fully immerse themselves in the musical experience. Shaky knees has been and continues to be a highlight of Atlanta’s music scene, and festivalgoers return each year for a weekend of indie bliss.

AthFest Music & Arts Festival

Downtown Athens in the heart of celebration of local music and arts. Both established and upswing talents showcase their gifts here. An bonus: of the listed festivals in Georgia, this one features FREE live music performances on the 3 outdoor stages!



Furthermore, a block-long KidsFest hosts performances for young people, by young people. The massive Artist Market showcases dozens of local artists and creators, with works for sale in nearly every medium. To top it off, this special event features food trucks, a merch tent, and a beer garden hub. This is one unreproducible, unique event you won’t regret visiting!

Know where to go next, check out these festivals: