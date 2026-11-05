Lyon County joins statewide Click It or Ticket effort

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will join other Nevada law enforcement agencies in a Joining Forces Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign from November 9, 2026 through November 30, 2026. Deputies will take part in highly visible patrols to educate drivers and passengers about the dangers of not wearing a seat belt and will issue citations to help prevent deaths and serious injuries. Proper seat belt fit includes keeping the shoulder belt flat across the middle of your chest and away from your neck, the lap belt across your hips (not your stomach), and never placing the shoulder belt behind your back or under your arm; more information about safe driving and Nevada’s Zero Fatalities goal is available at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Nevada