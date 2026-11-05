🏭 Fernley, NV Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Fernley’s plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: Fernley, NV

Type: Full-time, night shift (Sun–Tue + every other Wed, 6:00 pm–6:30 am )

(Sun–Tue + every other Wed, ) Salary: Not listed; performance bonus eligible

Run and maintain paint-making equipment, from mixers and pumps to robotics and forklifts. Good fit if you have some plant or warehouse experience and don’t mind long night shifts with a steady schedule.

Employer: AGRU America, Inc.

Location: Fernley, NV

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating days

Salary: Not listed

Operate and troubleshoot plastic manufacturing equipment, check product quality, and keep detailed production records. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) after 90 days, and is ideal if you have 1+ year of manufacturing experience and forklift skills.

Employer: Western Utility Telecom

Location: Fernley, NV

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $35–$45 per hour, depending on experience

Quality-focused role inspecting fabricated steel using UT and MT Level II skills. You’ll own weld inspections, documentation, and work closely with plant and QA leaders. Strong pay plus benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.