🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Fernley, NV

Fernley’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around auto parts and wireless sales. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Fernley, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and learn to use basic diagnostic tools. This is a good fit if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, and like the idea of growing in a stable, nationwide company with benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Fernley, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role with more responsibility helping customers, handling cash, and installing basics like wipers, batteries, and bulbs. You’ll need to be 18+ with basic automotive knowledge, and you’ll get access to full-time benefits, discounts, and career growth paths.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Fernley, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team, support the Store Manager, and drive sales and inventory results. This is a step up if you have leadership skills, can work a flexible full-time schedule, and want management experience plus strong benefits and advancement potential.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Fernley, NV 89408

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour base, with uncapped commission (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions)

Work inside a busy retail store helping shoppers pick phones, plans, and accessories. Great if you’re outgoing, like tech, and want commission upside, coaching, and telemedicine health benefits even as a part-timer.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.