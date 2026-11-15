Ferndale has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their first real homes. All of these babies are waiting at Main Street Mutt Rescue and are ready to grow up with a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

St Nick is a tiny gray/blue boy looking for a cozy home to grow up in. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet St Nick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

Cole is another sweet gray/blue baby boy. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Cole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

Wolverine is a sleek black kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about toys, treats, and snuggles in a safe home.

👉 Meet Wolverine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

Rascal is a baby gray/blue girl with lots of kitten energy to share. She’s ready for a family who will play with her and help her feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Main Street Mutt Rescue (Ferndale, WA)

Viper is a handsome black baby boy. He’s looking for a patient, loving home where he can grow from a tiny kitten into a confident house cat.

👉 Meet Viper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ferndale, WA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Main Street Mutt Rescue and set up a time to meet these little ones.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.